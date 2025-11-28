Bournemouth injury news: Andoni Iraola issues Antoine Semenyo update ahead of Sunderland test

By Ben Sully | 28 Nov 2025 15:18 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 15:43

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola is hopeful that winger Antoine Semenyo will be available for Saturday's Premier League away clash with Sunderland.

Semenyo missed last weekend's home meeting with West Ham United due to a ligament issue around his ankle and shin.

In Semenyo's absence, Bournemouth fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw thanks to a Marcus Tavernier penalty and an Enes Unal effort.

Semenyo has since made progress in his recovery and is now in contention to play a role at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

Iraola provides Semenyo, Kluivert updates

“I hope so, we still have to do some training today, but he has been doing modified training with the team in the previous days," Iraola told reporters at Friday's pre-match press conference.

“So if everything goes well today, yes, I think he is going to be available for tomorrow.”

Iraola also provided an encouraging update on Justin Kluivert, who sat out the draw with West Ham due to an abductor issue.

“Justin is doing very well," the Bournemouth boss said. "I hope he can even do something today maybe, with the group.

“He has a very small injury in the abductor but he is doing well and I hope he can do something today.”

Christie out for "some time"

Unfortunately for Bournemouth, it was not all positive news, with Scotland international Ryan Christie set for a spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

“We have had bad news of Ryan Christie," Iraola said. "Ryan also got injured with the national team, same as Ben [Gannon-Doak], when they played the first game against Greece.

“He played with some pain in their second game. He also played with some pain against West Ham for us.

“But we did an MRI after the game, as he was not feeling comfortable, and he has a sprain in the knee. He will be out for some time.”

Iraola suggested that Christie could be out for at least three to four weeks, although he was unable to be definitive over the timescale of the midfielder's recovery.