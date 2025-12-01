Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

By Ben Sully | 01 Dec 2025 17:50 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 17:50

Real Madrid will continue their 2025-26 La Liga campaign with a clash against Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on Wednesday night. Los Blancos have not managed to triumph in Spain's top flight since the start of November, drawing each of their last three against Rayo Vallecano, Elche and Girona. Xabi Alonso's side are currently second in the La Liga table, one point behind leaders Barcelona, with the reigning champions taking control of the title race. As for Athletic, it has been an underwhelming campaign to date for the Basque outfit, with 20 points from 14 matches leaving them in eighth spot in the table. The Lions are four points behind sixth-placed Espanyol and some 11 points off fourth-placed Atletico Madrid in the race for Champions League qualification. Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their meeting on Wednesday. Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 248

Athletic Bilbao wins: 79

Draws: 45

Real Madrid wins: 124

Real Madrid boast a favourable record in this fixture, but Athletic have enjoyed their fair share of success in meetings with Los Blancos, having claimed 79 victories in 248 matches between two of the biggest sides in Spain.

Athletic had experienced a number of frustrating results, winning just one of their nine matches before they faced Real Madrid at San Mames in December 2024.

Alex Berenguer and Gorka Guruzeta grabbed a goal apiece to fire Athletic to a 2-1 win in their most recent meeting with Los Blancos at home.

That result represented Athletic's first league win against Real Madrid since they recorded a 1-0 victory in March 2015, when Ernesto Valverde was in his first spell as Los Leones boss and Carlo Ancelotti was in his first stint as Real Madrid manager.

While they enjoyed success in their recent home meeting, Athletic have failed to win any of their last 20 away matches against Real Madrid in La Liga, including a 1-0 loss on their most recent trip to Bernabeu in April 2025.

As a result of that impressive run, Real Madrid have not lost a home league game against Los Leones since they fell to a 2-0 defeat in February 2005.

Previous meetings

Apr 20, 2025: Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Dec 04, 2024: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 31, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Aug 12, 2023: Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 04, 2023: Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Jan 22, 2023: Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Feb 03, 2022: Athletic Bilbao 1-0 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey Quarter-Finals)

Jan 16, 2022: Real Madrid 0-2 Athletic Bilbao (Supercopa de Espana Final)

Dec 22, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2021: Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

May 16, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jan 14, 2021: Real Madrid 1-2 Athletic Bilbao (Supercopa de Espana Semi-Finals)

Dec 15, 2020: Real Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Jul 05, 2020: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 22, 2019: Real Madrid 0-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Apr 21, 2019: Real Madrid 3-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Sep 15, 2018: Athletic Bilbao 1-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Apr 18, 2018: Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Dec 02, 2017: Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 18, 2017: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Apr 20, 2025: Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Dec 04, 2024: Athletic Bilbao 2-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Mar 31, 2024: Real Madrid 2-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Aug 12, 2023: Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Jun 04, 2023: Real Madrid 1-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

Jan 22, 2023: Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 22, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 01, 2021: Real Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)

May 16, 2021: Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid (La Liga)

Dec 15, 2020: Real Madrid 3-1 Athletic Bilbao (La Liga)