Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos 'prepared' to sign 'ideal' Vinicius Junior's replacement

By Anthony Brown | 03 Dec 2025 12:59 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 13:34

Reports suggest Real Madrid are making contingency plans in anticipation of Vinicius Junior’s possible departure.

Doubts about the Brazil international’s situation have increased of late amid reports of stalled talks over a new contract and alleged tension with Xabi Alonso.

The 25-year-old, whose contract runs until 2027, is said to be seeking a salary making him Real’s top earner, an ask the club’s hierarchy have yet to accept.

With significant interest arriving from the Saudi Pro League and leading clubs across Europe, Los Blancos are now actively seeking alternatives to avoid being left short on the left wing.

Vinicius Junior’s future: Real reportedly set to bring in big-money replacement

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

According to Fichajes, the Spanish giants have identified Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams as their principal replacement for the Brazilian.

The Spain international, who extended his deal with the Basque club in July 2025 until 2035, is thought to have a release clause set at approximately €90m (£79m).

Despite Williams’s recent contract renewal, Los Blancos are reportedly undeterred by the cost and are considering reshaping their attacking options next summer.

The report suggests that capital club have no issues activating the wide attacker’s release clause, although that decision is contingent on Vini Jr’s departing the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Why Real Madrid reportedly want Nico Williams

© Imago

While a move remains uncertain, the report indicates that the Madrid board consider Nico Williams a prime candidate to fill the gap should Vinicius depart, valuing his pace, dribbling prowess and La Liga experience.

Those characteristics are believed to make him a dependable, high-upside proposition who could adapt quickly to life at the Bernabeu.

Additionally, Williams’s prominent role with the Spain national side fits the club’s policy of securing top domestic talent, while the lure of vying for top trophies is another upside.

They also believe that acquiring the winger allows Kylian Mbappe to operate through the centre, which the club reckon will provide greater tactical balance.