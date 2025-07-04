Nico Williams signs a new contract with Athletic Bilbao until the summer of 2035, ending Barcelona's hopes of signing him.

For the second successive summer, the Spain international's future has been the subject of much speculation, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool among the clubs linked with his signature.

This was expected to be the transfer window that Williams moved on, with Barcelona seemingly making progress when it came to a deal for the 22-year-old.

However, Athletic announced on Friday morning that Williams has penned a new contract until 2035, while his release clause now stands at €116m (£100m).

"Nico Williams renews his contract with Athletic Club until 2035. The red and white winger is linked to the club of his heart for the next ten seasons and his release clause increases by more than 50% of what it had," read a statement from the club.

Williams rejects Barca to sign new Athletic deal

"When decisions have to be made, for me, what weighs most is the heart. I'm where I want to be, with my people, this is my home. Aupa Athletic!" said Williams in a video.

Athletic continued in their statement: "The step forward Nico Williams has taken with this renewal fills the entire Athletic Club family with pride and paints a picture of a future as ambitious as it is exciting. This is the famous Athletic, the famous Athletic Club."