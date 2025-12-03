Premier League
Leeds
Dec 3, 2025 8.15pm
Chelsea

Leeds United vs. Chelsea team news: Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian decisions made by Enzo Maresca

By | , Last updated:

Leeds, Chelsea starting lineups confirmed! Maresca makes Palmer Estevao decisions
© Imago

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to keep Cole Palmer on the substitutes' bench for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Although the playmaker was passed fit to return to the squad for the first time since September 20 against Arsenal at the weekend, he remained an unused substitute.

Rather than throw the England international into his first XI, Maresca has instead opted to use Joao Pedro as his number 10.

However, Estevao Willian has retained his place in the starting lineup having been substituted at half time versus the Gunners.

Leeds United XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Griev, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Chalobah, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Enzo (c); Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, Gittens; Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Hato, Neto, Garnacho, Palmer, Guiu

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Leeds United related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe