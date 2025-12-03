Leeds United vs. Chelsea team news: Cole Palmer, Estevao Willian decisions made by Enzo Maresca

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 18:53 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 19:06

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has decided to keep Cole Palmer on the substitutes' bench for Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United.

Although the playmaker was passed fit to return to the squad for the first time since September 20 against Arsenal at the weekend, he remained an unused substitute.

Rather than throw the England international into his first XI, Maresca has instead opted to use Joao Pedro as his number 10.

However, Estevao Willian has retained his place in the starting lineup having been substituted at half time versus the Gunners.

Leeds United XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Griev, Harrison, Aaronson, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Chalobah, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Enzo (c); Estevao Willian, Joao Pedro, Gittens; Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Hato, Neto, Garnacho, Palmer, Guiu