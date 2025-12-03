Leeds United 3-1 Chelsea: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Whites outclass Blues at Elland Road

By Sebastian Sternik | 03 Dec 2025 20:51 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 22:57

Leeds United have moved out of the Premier League's bottom three after picking up a sensational 3-1 victory over Chelsea at Elland Road.

In a bid to prove they have what it takes to stay in the top tier, Daniel Farke's men delivered their best performance of the season in front of a lively home crowd.

Jaka Bijol, Ao Tanaka and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the goals for the hosts as Leeds powered to just their fourth Premier League victory of the season.

Pedro Neto got on the scoresheet for Chelsea early in the second half, though his effort made no difference as the Blues fell to just their fourth league defeat - a result which keeps them in the top four but increases the gap to league leaders Arsenal to nine points.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

© Imago / News Images

There is just something special about Elland Road. Leeds United were always going to rely on their home form to boost their survival hopes, but few would have expected Farke's men to get the better of a title-chasing Chelsea.

The Whites have struggled to get results in recent months, losing six of their seven prior matches in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, since returning from November's international break, there have been positive signs for Farke's men - none more so than their thrilling 3-2 defeat away at Manchester City last weekend.

Leeds have now ended their four-match winless run, and they will be looking to use that momentum during the busy festive period. What is more, the result will take a lot of pressure off the manager, who has been questioned by some sections of the fanbase and the media in recent weeks.

Chelsea, on the other hand, have lost their first game since their 2-1 home defeat to Sunderland over a month ago.

Enzo Maresca's men were beginning to look like potential title challengers, especially after last weekend's 1-1 draw with the current league leaders Arsenal.

Instead of keeping pace with the Gunners, the Blues now find themselves nine points adrift of their London rivals, with a busy fixture list ahead.

LEEDS UNITED VS. CHELSEA HIGHLIGHTS

Jaka Bijol goal vs. Chelsea (6th min, Leeds 1-0 Chelsea)

Incredible start for the hosts!

Leeds receive a corner kick, as Anton Stach takes over set piece duties. The German delivers a peach of a ball, and Bijol leaps high into the air and delivers a bullet header into the left side of the net.

What a start for Leeds! Jaka Bijol scores his first goal for the club ? pic.twitter.com/9WHa6dgibw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2025

Ao Tanaka goal vs. Chelsea (43rd min, Leeds 2-0 Chelsea)

Leeds double their lead!

Tanaka receives the ball just outside of the box, and he unleashes a rocket of a shot which powers past Robert Sanchez.

Ao Tanaka doubles Leeds' lead with an absolute ROCKET ?



What a way to grab your first Premier League goal! pic.twitter.com/R52H1e1uT4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2025

Pedro Neto goal vs. Leeds (50th min, Leeds 2-1 Chelsea) Neto brings Chelsea back into contention! The Blues make a move down the left and deliver a lofted pass into the area, allowing Neto to unleash a terrific shot into the right side of the net. Just like that, Chelsea are back in the game! Pedro Neto squeezes it home to get Chelsea back in it at Elland Road! ? pic.twitter.com/3POcG6NfJS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2025 Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal vs. Chelsea (72nd min, Leeds 3-1 Chelsea) Disaster for Chelsea! Tosin Adarabioyo has a brain fart inside his own area as Noah Okafor strips him of possession and allows Calvert-Lewin to bag a third goal for Leeds.

Noah Okafor pounces on a mistake from Tosin and Dominic Calvert-Lewin taps it home! pic.twitter.com/53EuRaDHHq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 3, 2025

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTON STACH

© Imago / News Images

Leeds United midfielder Stach did not get his name on the scoresheet on Wednesday night, but that should not take away from his excellent performance against Chelsea.

The German not only produced an assist for the opening goal, but also completed 79% of his passes, delivered eight dangerous balls into the final third, and also made some key clearances.

LEEDS UNITED VS. CHELSEA MATCH STATS

Possession: Leeds 29%-71% Chelsea

Shots: Leeds 17-14 Chelsea

Shots on target: Leeds 5-2 Chelsea

Corners: Leeds 4-2 Chelsea

Fouls: Leeds 10-13 Chelsea

BEST STATS

Having lost their last four games, Leeds United get a valuable three points and move out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-1 win over Chelsea.



Enzo Maresca has faced Leeds three times in his career. He has lost all of them. pic.twitter.com/ObZFzV3QnN — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) December 3, 2025

WHAT NEXT?

Leeds will be looking to continue their Premier League survival bid when they welcome defending champions Liverpool to Elland Road.

Farke’s men will then take on Brentford away and Crystal Palace at home, before heading into Christmas.

Things are not about to get any easier for Chelsea, with the Blues bracing themselves for a trip to Brighton, before heading out to Bergamo for a Champions League meeting with Atalanta BC.