Everton vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ellis Stevens | 03 Dec 2025 22:04 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 22:14

Everton will be looking to build on their recently improved form when they take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Toffees have now won three, drawn one and lost only one of their last five Premier League fixtures, including notable victories against Manchester United and Bournemouth.

The Tricky Trees are also in impressive form heading into this meeting, with four wins and one defeat in their last five matches across all competitions.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch this tasty Premier League contest.

What time does Everton vs Nottingham Forest kick off?

Everton will kick off against Nottingham Forest at 3:00pm on Saturday, December 06 for viewers in the United Kingdom.

Where is Everton vs Nottingham Forest being played?

Nottingham Forest will make the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium aiming to become the third team in four matches to seal an away victory against the Toffees.

How to watch Everton vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

This Premier League game will not be broadcast live on television in the United Kingdom due to the embargo on Saturday 3pm kickoffs.

Streaming

Fans will not be able to stream the game either, due to the same UK rules.

Highlights

Fortunately for supporters, highlights will be available on the Sky Sports app shortly after the final whistle, and they will also be posted on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

Match of the Day will also provide highlights and analysis of all of Saturday's Premier League matches from 10:50pm on BBC One.

Who will win Everton vs Nottingham Forest?

Everton's worrying run of just one win in eight games across all competitions has been emphatically ended with three wins in their last four in the build up to this one, with superb victories over Fulham, Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Despite the Toffees' strong run of results, they will be desperate to amend their humbling 4-1 home loss to Newcastle United in their last Hill Dickinson fixture.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest will be aiming to build on their own improved form of late, with the Tricky Trees having secured four wins from their last five games.

That includes Forest winning each of their last two away matches in the Premier League, featuring a particularly fantastic 3-0 win at Anfield against Liverpool.

As a result of both teams enjoying encouraging runs of late, expect a hard-fought encounter between two sides desperate to maintain their momentum.