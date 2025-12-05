Everton vs. Nottingham Forest: Tricky Trees bidding to achieve club first in Merseyside Premier League encounter

By Darren Plant | 05 Dec 2025 15:38 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 15:58

Nottingham Forest could achieve a club first when they face Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The Tricky Trees make the trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium looking to extend their three-point advantage over the Premier League relegation zone.

Wednesday's 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers has ensured that Sean Dyche's side have regained some momentum after the previous defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, the size of Forest's task is made clear by them needing to make club history if they are to prevail at the new home of the Toffees.

What can Forest achieve at 64th attempt?

Forest will be playing an away league fixture at Everton for the 64th time in their history, with this occasion being their first at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

On the back of last season's 2-0 victory at Goodison Park, Forest can record back-to-back league wins in away league games against Everton for the first time in their history.

Furthermore, Forest can become the first team since Manchester United between 2006 and 2008 to win back-to-back away games at Merseyside duo Liverpool and Everton.

Clean sheets have been kept in the aforementioned matches that have taken Forest to the brink of achieving that specific feat.

Prior to the recent wins and shutouts at Liverpool and Wolves, Forest had gone 13 top-flight games on their travels without keeping a clean sheet.

Everton have lost just two of their last 11 league games with Forest, yet both of those have been by 1-0 scorelines at home.

Dyche makes Everton return

This match will represent the first time since his sacking in January that Dyche has returned to Everton.

Despite spending an 84-game stint at the Toffees, Dyche has recorded six wins over Everton as a manager. Only against Bournemouth and Crystal Palace (both eight) has he won more times.