MLS Cup: Lionel Messi wins award following historic Inter Miami triumph as two Barcelona legends end playing career in style

By Ben Sully | 06 Dec 2025 21:58 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 23:09

Lionel Messi helped Inter Miami win their first-ever MLS Cup with two assists in Saturday's final against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Javier Mascherano's side had won their previous three playoff games by four-goal margins, but they were made to work much harder by the Whitecaps in the MLS Cup final at Chase Stadium.

Vancouver appeared to be in the driving seat after Ali Ahmed cancelled out Edier Ocampo's own goal with half an hour left to play.

However, Lionel Messi took control of the contest to provide two of the biggest goals in Inter Miami's history.

? INTER MIAMI LIFT THE TROPHY ?@InterMiamiCF // MLS Cup pres. by Audi pic.twitter.com/IvRrsT5L9d — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 6, 2025

Messi stars in Inter Miami's historic victory

First, the Argentine stole possession in the Vancouver half to play a neat pass for Rodrigo De Paul to slot home.

Messi then neatly controlled Jordi Alba's lofted pass and produced a clip through ball for Tadeo Allende to add a third in stoppage time.

The Inter Miami captain's two assists enabled his team to become MLS Champions for the first time in their history.

Messi's impressive display also earned him the honour of being named the 2025 MLS Cup MVP.

The performance capped off a memorable playoff campaign from arguably the greatest player of all time, as he finished the postseason with 15 goal contributions in six matches.

It had to be him. ?



Two assists to win it all. // MLS Cup pres. by Audi pic.twitter.com/ix26B2aHmY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) December 6, 2025

Alba, Busquets end careers with silverware

The 38-year-old would have also been delighted to give his long-time teammates, Alba and Sergio Busquets, the perfect send-off.

The former Barcelona stars previously announced that they would call time on their glittering playing careers at the end of Inter Miami's 2025 campaign.

Alba and Busquets made 103 and 116 competitive appearances during their two-and-a-half-year stay in Miami.

Speaking after the game, Miami boss, Mascherano, said that his former Barcelona teammates deserved to end their careers on a high.

“I am very proud of the team," Mascherano said in his on-pitch interview. "I am very proud of the players and the organization. All of the club is involved in this trophy.

“They (Alba and Busquets) deserve it. They changed the mentality here. Along with Leo. This goodbye is fantastic for them and they deserve it.”

Luis Suarez was another ex-Barcelona player who was heavily involved in Miami's successful 2025 campaign, although he was restricted to being an unused substitute for the MLS Cup.