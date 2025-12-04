Barcelona transfer news: Deco issues honest verdict on whether Lionel Messi could return to Camp Nou

By Axel Clody | 04 Dec 2025 08:18 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 08:57

Since leaving Camp Nou in 2021, Lionel Messi has always had his name linked to Barcelona, where he became one of the greatest in history. And with rumours of a possible Inter Miami exit, Deco has spoken out about the chance of the Argentine star returning to Barca.

In an interview with programme Que t'hi jugues on radio station Cadena SER this Wednesday (3rd), the sporting director admitted that Messi "could still contribute" to Hansi Flick's squad. However, Deco denied that Barcelona have opened negotiations for the return of their former number 10.

"I don't think it's possible because Leo has a contract and that was never even considered. (He) could still contribute (at Barcelona), he's a great player, but it's not something we're going to talk about. It's pure speculation," the director guaranteed.

Messi still dreams of Barcelona return

In October, Lionel Messi signed a renewal with the MLS club until 2028. The star has been crucial in Inter Miami's season, who were crowned Eastern Conference champions last weekend and will compete for the unprecedented league title next Saturday (6th) against Vancouver Whitecaps.

As much as he has extended his contract in the United States, Messi does not hide his desire to wear the Blaugrana shirt one last time. The attacking midfielder himself wrote about this dream when he made a secret visit to Barcelona's stadium.

At the beginning of November, on the eve of Camp Nou's reopening, the Argentine went to Spain and took photos at his old home. In the caption of his Instagram post, Lionel Messi wrote that his Barcelona story has not ended, as he does not expect "just" a tribute.

"I wanted one day to be able to return, and not just to say goodbye as a player."

Strained relationship with Laporta remains obstacle

The idol's presence at the Cules' stadium took everyone by surprise, including president Joan Laporta. The attacking midfielder does not have a good relationship with the director, who had promised in his election campaign that he would do everything to guarantee the Argentine's permanence.

However, due to La Liga's financial fair play restrictions, Barcelona could not register Messi for the season, whose solution was to release the star to ease the wage bill. As he was not warned in advance, the number 10 held grudges against Laporta.

In recent months, the Barcelona president has been trying to build bridges with Messi behind the scenes, but always making it clear to supporters that he has no plans to sign him. Deco understands that idolatry for the Argentine star always fuels speculation of a return.

"Leo will have a lifelong impact. For me, Leo is the best player in the club's history, alongside Johan (Cruyff) and Ronaldinho. It's normal, being from this generation, not to forget Messi," the sporting director concluded.

