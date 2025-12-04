Transfer news: Former Man Utd and Chelsea transfer target Jobe Bellingham could already be on the move again

By Axel Clody | 04 Dec 2025 08:40 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 08:58

Experiencing a difficult period at Borussia Dortmund, Jobe Bellingham could have a new destination with the aim of relaunching his career, according to newspaper A Bola: Ligue 1.

According to British newspaper the Daily Mirror, the 20-year-old player is seeking alternatives to leave Dortmund fewer than five months after his arrival. Manchester United and Chelsea are amongst the Premier League clubs reportedly monitoring Bellingham's situation, alongside four other English sides in what has become a six-club battle for Jude Bellingham's younger brother.

Paris FC eye Jobe Bellingham

© Imago

Amongst the unexpected destinations that have also gained strength as a possible club is Paris FC. The French capital club, currently in 12th place in the top flight, would reportedly have expressed interest in negotiations.

Signed for €30m (£25.5m) in June 2025, after standing out at Sunderland, the English midfielder has shown difficulties establishing himself in the Bundesliga. In the 2025-26 season, he has only started four German league matches, recording an average of 41.4 minutes per game.

In October, according to newspaper Bild, the club were already showing concern about the player becoming more doubts than certainties, besides not justifying the high investment.

Controversies between Jobe and the Bellinghams

© Imago

Frequently compared to his brother, Jude Bellingham, who had a remarkable spell with the Black and Yellows before being transferred to Real Madrid, Jobe is experiencing a period of instability on and off the pitch.

Amongst the reasons pointed out by Bild for the player not managing to adapt to Borussia and Germany are his parents.

The German newspaper indicated that Mark and Denise Bellingham were seen in separate areas of the VIP section during the Champions League match against Athletic. This raised the alarm that something was not right between the parties.

"There is a dangerous climate of tension around the family, which creates great insecurity in Jobe and puts him under enormous pressure," the publication states.

Another moment that drew attention occurred during a confrontation involving Jobe's father and manager Niko Kovac, which also made it clear that the atmosphere within the club is not the best.

The player's father reportedly invaded Dortmund's dressing room to demand explanations from the manager about his son being substituted. The commotion gained great proportions and even involved the club's sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, who determined a ban on the presence of people from outside the club in the dressing rooms.

This article was originally published on Trivela.