HIgh-volume shooter and pressing monster to 'snub' Premier League for European heavyweights

By Anthony Brown | 03 Dec 2025 14:47 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 14:47

Fisnik Asllani is reportedly becoming one of the most talked-about players in the Bundesliga after enjoying a breakthrough season with Hoffenheim.

The 23-year-old forward returned from a fruitful loan spell at SV Elversberg, for whom he scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in the second tier of German football and 19 in 37 across all competitions in the 2024-25 season.

With five goals in 12 Bundesliga outings this term, Asllani's commendable performances this season have inevitably drawn the interest of top European sides seeking to bolster their attacking options.

Fresh reports have now brought to light a particular aspect of his contract which could enable a transfer during the summer, with several European giants believed to be keen on the young forward.

Fisnik Asllani: Reported Premier League disinterest revealed, preference made known

© Imago / Jan Huebner

According to Florian Plettenberg, Asllani's contract features a release clause ranging between €25m (£21.9m) and €29m (£25.4m), with the precise amount dependent on the identity of the buying club.

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are understood to have included the striker on their shortlist, while Barcelona are also keeping a close eye on developments.

Conversely, a switch to the Premier League is said not to be a consideration for the Kosovo international at present.

Plettenberg suggests that a definitive decision regarding the forward's future could be made as soon as March of the following year.

?? Excl | The release clause for Fisnik #Asllani next summer is set at €25–29 million, depending on the buying club, country, and competition.



As revealed, Asllani is on the shortlists of FC Bayern and Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona are interested, while the Premier League is… pic.twitter.com/v1QGYfNDXO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) December 2, 2025

Asllani has scored five of Hoffenheim's 25 goals this season, helping the club to a fifth-place position in the Bundesliga table — an improvement after finishing in 15th place last season.

What makes Fisnik Asllani reportedly sought-after?

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Besides the raw numbers — five goals and two assists — Asllani's tenacity without the ball stands out.

According to Fbref, the forward ranks in the 97th percentile for ball recoveries among forwards in Europe's big-five leagues, while being positioned in the 87th percentile for interceptions - all per 90.

In possession, the forward's through-balls per 90 places him in the 94th percentile, although the Bundesliga's transitional nature aids this, while his 1.76 key passes per 90 positions the Hoffenheim forward in the 96th percentile.

A striking facet of the Kosovo international's game is his inclination to get shots off, typically from low-value positions, explaining his standing in the 93rd percentile for average attempts at goal, but his lowly ranking in the 17th percentile for percentage of shots on target.