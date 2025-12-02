Manuel Neuer opens up about his future: 'Does it make sense to continue?'

By Axel Clody | 02 Dec 2025 09:21 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 09:31

Manuel Neuer goalkeeper says it will take more time to make a concrete decision and deflects on chances of being at 2026 World Cup

Manuel Neuer's contract with Bayern Munich runs until June 2026, at the end of the current season. The 39-year-old goalkeeper is not sure what his next career steps will be, and explained to German broadcaster Sky Sport how difficult it is to make the decision.

"I want to do this calmly. You need to find a moment to see: How is my body? How is my health? Does it make sense to continue? And I need to postpone this decision for a bit longer," the German stated.

Bayern share this calm approach and should only start discussing the goalkeeper's future at the beginning of 2026. In any case, the veteran considered 22-year-old Jonas Urbig prepared to replace him when necessary.

Neuer came through at Schalke 04 and left the club for Bayern in 2011. It has been 14 seasons with the Bavarian side; the trophy list includes two Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, 12 Bundesliga titles, six German Cups and eight German Super Cups.

The period also includes the 2014 World Cup title with the German national team.

Neuer deflects on Germany return for 2026 World Cup

© Imago / DeFodi Images

The goalkeeper announced his retirement from the national team in August 2024, and since then the position has been treated as unstable in the country. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen (33) was expected to assume the starting role, but physical problems hampered plans.

He remains injured, and Oliver Baumann (35) of Hoffenheim is the number one in the position under Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Baumann has still not managed to be unanimous, and rumours began to emerge that Neuer could reconsider his Germany retirement with the 2026 World Cup in mind - which the Bayern goalkeeper deflected.

"I am focused on the club and I want to show my performance here, that is the most important thing for me because we can win a lot with this team."

Neuer praises Upamecano amid transfer interest

© Imago

Speaking of the team, Neuer also highlighted how crucial the Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano partnership is for the Bavaria group's ambitions. The statement comes amid rumours of interest in the French defender.

Upamecano would reportedly be on Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid's target list for the 2026-27 campaign.

"He is an important pillar for us, as is Tah. This partnership has shown value. They understand each other well. They are also important in build-up play. For me, they are leaders who belong to Bayern and the team and, for me, it would make complete sense for him (Upamecano) to continue."

Whilst Upamecano and Neuer have undecided futures, they focus on continuing to help Bayern Munich's aspirations in 2025-26. The club lost their unbeaten record this season when defeated by Arsenal in the Champions League, but remain unbeaten in Germany.

So far, Union Berlin were the only team to prevent them maintaining 100 percent at national level, and are precisely the Bavarians' opponents in the German Cup round of 16 this Wednesday (3rd) at 4:45pm (UK time). The one-off match is at Stadion An der Alten Forsterei.

This article was originally published on Trivela.