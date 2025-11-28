Barcelona suffer blow in race to sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane?

By Saikat Mandal | 28 Nov 2025 19:28 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 20:40

Barcelona may have reportedly suffered a blow in the race to sign Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane.

The Catalan giants are reportedly looking to sign a new striker next summer to replace Robert Lewandowski, whose contract with Barcelona runs until June.

While the Blaugrana has the option to extend the deal for another year, it looks increasingly likely that the veteran Polish striker will leave.

It has been suggested that Kane has emerged as their priority option to replace Lewandowski.

Xavier Vilajoana, a candidate to be the next Barcelona president, has openly expressed his desire to bring the former Tottenham striker to Camp Nou next summer.

Barcelona could suffer blow in Kane chase

Kane has been enjoying a phenomenal campaign with Bayern this season, already scoring 24 goals across all competitions.

The 32-year-old striker still has two years left on his current contract, which includes a £56m release clause, valid only until the end of January.

Kane will have to inform Bayern by the end of that month if he wishes to activate it for a winter or summer move.

According to a report from The Athletic, the prolific striker has no intention of leaving Bayern anytime soon, and he intends to remain for the foreseeable future.

Kane unlikely to leave Bayern

The England striker has made it clear several times this season that he is enjoying his time at Bayern, and he insisted that he hopes to resume talks over a new deal next year.

However, in football, anything can happen, and Bayern could decide to maximise his tenure at the club and let him go for free at the end of his contract.

Bayern bosses speak highly about him every time, and they have also suggested that the club wants him to stay and continue for years to come.