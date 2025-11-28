Barcelona vs. Alaves: Robert Lewandowski's record against El Glorioso

By Matt Law | 28 Nov 2025 11:36 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 11:36

Barcelona will be aiming to move to the top of the La Liga table when they welcome Alaves to Camp Nou on Saturday afternoon.

Hansi Flick's side are currently second in the division, one point behind the leaders Real Madrid, who are not in action until Sunday night against Girona.

Robert Lewandowski's contract is up next summer, and there is a strong chance that this will be the Poland international's final season at Camp Nou.

However, the 37-year-old continues to perform impressively, scoring eight times in 14 appearances in all competitions during the 2025-26 campaign.

In La Liga, Lewandowski has eight goals in 10 appearances this term.

Here, Sports Mole looks at how the experienced striker has performed against Alaves during his professional career, as Barcelona prepare to tackle El Glorioso on home soil.

Robert Lewandowski record vs. Alaves

Played: 4

Won: 4

Drawn: 0

Lost: 0

Goals: 7

Assists: 0

To suggest that Lewandowski has enjoyed his meetings with Alaves since arriving at Barcelona would be an understatement, with the striker scoring an incredible seven goals in his four appearances against the Basque side, which have all ended in wins.

Lewandowski's first experience of facing Alaves came in the first half of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign, scoring twice in a 2-1 home success for Barcelona, before netting once in the reverse fixture, which finished 3-1 to Xavi's side.

The experienced striker scored a hat trick against Alaves in their meeting in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign, with his three goals helping Hansi Flick's team to record a 3-0 victory.

Lewandowski then struck in the reverse match to hand Barcelona a 1-0 success at their temporary home, with the forward on seven goals in four appearances against the Basque club.

Alaves will therefore not exactly be delighted at the thought of tackling Lewandowski on Saturday afternoon.