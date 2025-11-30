Raphinha consoles emotional Hansi Flick following Barcelona's 3-1 win over Alaves

By Ben Sully | 30 Nov 2025 14:22 , Last updated: 30 Nov 2025 14:49

Barcelona star Raphinha was seen consoling head coach Hansi Flick following Saturday's 3-1 victory over Alaves.

Lamine Yamal cancelled out Pablo Ibanez's first-minute opener, before Dani Olmo found the net to give Barcelona a 2-1 lead at the break.

Barcelona's lead remained precarious for the majority of the second period before Olmo grabbed his second goal of the game in stoppage time.

The result saw the Blaugrana return to winning ways following the disappointing 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League.

Raphinha consoles Flick after Barcelona victory

The victory also extended Barcelona's winning run in La Liga to four matches, although Flick appeared to be visibly frustrated with his team's performance.

Raphinha, who played an hour in the game, was seen speaking to an upset Flick in the Barcelona dugout after the match.

When asked about the interaction, Flick told reporters: “After the end of the match, Raphinha was telling me the same thing I said last time, we will improve. We will be much better in the upcoming matches.”

Flick also insisted his team need to be better with "many things" despite taking maximum points from Saturday's contest.

“I’m happy we won the three points, but we have to improve many things," Flick said. "Among other things, we had chances but didn’t finish them. And that’s what we need to improve.”

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

What did Raphinha say after Barcelona's victory?

While Raphinha was pleased with the win, he agreed with Flick's line of thinking that the team need to improve in the coming weeks.

"The coach has felt that we could do much more on the pitch, we also know that we can do much better," Raphinha said.

"His feeling is that the team is not playing at its best, and I agree. We have to improve a lot, but even so, I think the most important thing today was to come out with the victory.

"The bad things we are doing, we have time to fix them, and I'm sure we'll get back to our best. We will win playing well but if there is a game that we play badly, I do not care, the important thing is to win."

After making his first start since returning from injury, Raphinha will be hoping to retain his place for Tuesday's crucial game against Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona will be aware that they will need to be near their best to beat an Atletico side that have won their last seven competitive matches.