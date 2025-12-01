Preview: PEC Zwolle vs AZ Alkmaar - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 01 Dec 2025 18:49 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 21:24

Securing safe passage into the last 16 of this year's KNVB Beker is the target for both PEC Zwolle and AZ Alkmaar when they meet on Wednesday evening.

The hosts made light work of lower-league side Helmond in the last round, while the visitors were handed automatic qualification and will be on cup duty for the first time this season at MAC³PARK Stadion.

Match preview

Off the back of a rough start to the campaign, which saw them fail to win any of their first 10 games, Zwolle grabbed their first win against Helmond on October 28, but what followed was a humiliating 8-2 defeat to Heracles in their subsequent league outing.

However, Henry van der Vegt's men have since gone on a three-game unbeaten run, picking up a draw and two victories following Friday's 2-1 triumph over Heerenveen - a result which lifted them out of the Eredivisie relegation zone.

With things now looking up, De Blauwvingers will now attempt to reach the KNVB Beker round of 16 for the first time since 2022, when they were dumped out by NAC Breda courtesy of a 2-1 defeat.

Standing in their way is an AZ outfit unbeaten in the last six meetings between the teams across all competitions, although Zwolle did come from behind on two occasions to force a 2-2 stalemate in September's most recent encounter.

Having broken the deadlock in four of their last five outings leading up to Wednesday's clash, the home side will be eyeing what could prove to be a crucial opening goal against an opposing side that have been breached first in four of their last five affairs.

© Imago / ANP

Not many teams in the Eredivisie can blow hot and cold like AZ Alkmaar, and their recent run of form is a testament to how consistently inconsistent last year's KNVB Beker finalists can be.

After winning five games in a row between October 5 and November 2, Maarten Martens's men have been beaten in four of their next five outings either side of a 2-0 win over Shelbourne in the Conference League.

A 1-0 defeat to Twente last time saw the Cheeseheads fail to score for the first time in 10 matches, but it is hard to see them drawing another blank in their upcoming assignment, having netted in 11 straight editions of this fixture.

Nonetheless, AZ have now lost three consecutive matches on the road and five of the most recent seven, and their recent away struggles will be a cause for concern ahead of the trip to Zwolle, where they have, however, lost just once in the last nine years.

In the first of a busy December run, which sees them take to the field six times over 18 days, Wednesday's visitors now go in search of a winning run to proceedings in a competition that saw them fall to Go Ahead Eagles at the final hurdle last time out.

PEC Zwolle KNVB Beker form:

W

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

D

W

L

W

D

W

AZ Alkmaar form (all competitions):

W

L

L

L

W

L

Team News

© Iconsport

Odysseus Velanas and Jasper Schendelaar are ruled out with ankle and thigh problems respectively, while Damian van der Haar remains unavailable with a long-term issue that has kept him out of action since August.

After missing his side's last league outing through suspension, Anselmo Garcia McNulty is available to feature once again and should return to the defensive unit.

Koen Kostons has racked up 10 direct goal contributions in 15 games this season, and the forward who netted twice against AZ back in September is definitely one to keep an eye on here.

AZ will once again be without the services of Jordy Clasie and Denso Kasius due to ankle issues.

Japanese international Seiya Maikuma has been sidelined for the visitors since May and is still a considerable way off returning to the fray.

Despite suffering the agony of missing a late penalty against Twente, Troy Parrott will be expected to lead the line as Mexx Meerdink continues his spell on the treatment table with a groin injury.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Floranus, MacNulty, Graves, Aertssen; Oosting, Thomas, Monteiro; Shoretire, Kostons, De Rooij

AZ Alkmaar possible starting lineup:

Owusu-Oduro; De Wit, Penetra, Goes, Dijkstra; Mijnans, Koopmeiners, Smit; Jensen, Parrott, Wesley

We say: PEC Zwolle 1-2 AZ Alkmaar

Zwolle will head into Wednesday's contest in much better form than they did for their most recent clash against AZ.

Still, the away side are favourites to carry the day, and while question marks remain over AZ's ability to turn on style week-in week-out, we are backing them to best their hosts in what should be an exciting watch.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.