Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Heracles and PEC Zwolle, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Having both successfully navigated their KNVB Beker assignments in midweek, Heracles and PEC Zwolle return to league duty with a meeting at the Asito Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Both teams have made poor starts to the 2025-26 campaign and could really do with all three points in this weekend's encounter to help improve their standing in the Eredivisie table.

Match preview

Zwolle started the season with back-to-back wins over Twente and Telstar but failed to win any of their subsequent 10 matches across all competitions until Tuesday's 4-1 cup win over lower-league side Helmond.

While Henry van der Vegt's men would have been pleased to return to winning ways, their defensive lapses were evident once again last time out, which saw them concede for an 11th game on the bounce.

Zwolle are without a league victory since August and are unsurprisingly outside the relegation zone only on goal difference, level on points (nine) with NAC Breda and SBX Excelsior.

This weekend's assignment hardly spells reason for optimism with respect to De Blauwvingers' league struggles, as they have lost each of their last five Eredivisie matches in Almelo.

A fast start would significantly improve the chances of Sunday's visitors coming away with a positive result, and having broken the deadlock in five of the last six editions of this fixture, you would not put it past Zwolle grabbing the opener once again.

After losing each of their opening four matches in October, Heracles rounded off the month with a much-welcome 4-1 triumph over NAC Breda on Wednesday to book their place in the second round of this year's Dutch Cup.

Taking charge of proceedings for the first time since replacing Bas Sibum at the helm of affairs, Hendrie Kruzen saw his side produce an impressive display in front of goal by scoring four times, just one fewer than they managed in five combined games prior.

Heracles' decision to fire Sibum was hardly surprising, given their tally of only three points from 10 league matches, during which they have conceded a whopping 30 goals for the division's worst defensive record.

Consequently, HAFC sit bottom of the league table, six points adrift of safety. Next up is an encounter against an opposing outfit with little to choose between the sides over the last four meetings, which have yielded two wins apiece.

Currently the only Eredivisie team without a point on the road so far, Sunday's hosts will need to start picking up points in front of their fans if they are to stand any chance of surviving relegation.

Team News

Mario Engels was sent off in Heracles' last league outing against Volendam and is ineligible to take part in Sunday's contest.

Sava-Arangel Cestic is also ruled out for the home side with a broken ankle, while Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Sem Scheperman are unavailable through knee and muscle injuries respectively.

After missing the last four matches, Mimeirhel Benita and Tristan van Gilst could return to action this weekend pending a late fitness check.

Zico Buurmeester's second spell in Zwolle has been plagued by injuries as he remains out with an ankle problem for a sixth straight match.

Like his fellow Dutchman, Odysseus Velanas has also been out with an ankle issue, albeit long-term, and the midfielder is joined on the sidelines by Damian van der Haar.

Tristan Gooijer came off injured in his side's 2-2 draw against NEC with a muscle problem, which saw him miss the cup victory in midweek, although the 21-year-old could be fit enough for a place on the bench this weekend.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Mesik, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mirani, Te Wierik; Zamburek, Hrustic; Limbombe, Hornkamp, Borges; Kulenovic

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Floranus, MacNulty, Graves, Aertssen; Monteiro, Fichtinger; De Rooij, Oosting, Shoretire; Kostons

We say: Heracles 1-2 PEC Zwolle

Heracles' defensive lapses have been their biggest undoing this term, but they have also been poor at the top end of the field with just seven league goals scored - the fewest of any Eredivisie side.

While we can see the hosts finding the back of the net this weekend, we expect the visitors to claim a narrow win when all is said and done.

