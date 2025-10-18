Sports Mole previews Sunday's Eredivisie clash between Heracles and Feyenoord, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

It is bottom against top in the Eredivisie this weekend, as relegation-threatened Heracles host table-topping Feyenoord in Sunday’s gameweek nine contest at Asito Stadion.

Robin van Persie was in situ for May's victory in Almelo, which marked the Rotterdam giants' sixth consecutive triumph over FCH, and they seek a seventh to stay atop the standings.

Match preview

Heracles finished 14th in the Eredivisie last season, but this term has started poorly for the Paupers, who sit bottom of the table after eight games.

With only three points secured all season from a possible 24, Bas Sibum’s team are in relegation form, as their early-season bottom ranking reflects.

Heracles have the fewest points in the league, have scored the joint-fewest goals (seven) in the division and have conceded the second-highest (20), underlining their struggles.

The Almelo-based club are four points from safety, though, with 26 games left to play, leaving them with ample time to correct course ahead to avoid eventual relegation in May.

While that doom scenario is still far away, facing Feyenoord offers little hope if previous results are an indicator of anything, considering their seven-match losing run in this matchup.

Going further, HAFC have not defeated the 16-time Dutch champions in any game since their 2-0 victory on February 14, 2015, highlighting the Stadium Club's dominance.

That 10-year run has stretched Feyenoord's streak to 20 games, and Van Persie's team are undeniable favourites to make it 21 matches without losing to their Almelo hosts.

The Stadium Club are not only Eredivisie leaders after eight games, but their defensive astuteness also leaves them as the only club in the entire league to concede single-digit numbers heading into round nine.

The only team to have taken points off the leaders was fourth-placed AZ Alkmaar in gameweek six, which ended 3-3, accounting for 50% of the goals the Club on the Meuse have conceded this term.

With five clean sheets in eight games, no team in the top flight have kept as many, and Feyenoord will back themselves to get a sixth against the division's worst side.

While a draw definitely keeps Van Persie's men atop the table for another week at least, the travelling supporters will demand all three to retain their three-point lead over PSV Eindhoven.

Team News

Heracles are likely to be without Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Sava Cestic and Sam Scheperman for the ninth round.

Jizz Hornkamp has scored three of the Almelo-based club's seven goals, accounting for 42.8% of FCH's goals, and the forward aims to add to that tally on Sunday.

With two assists each, Bryan Limbombe and Ajdin Hrustic pose a creative threat from out wide and deep midfield, respectively.

Van Persie faces several injury worries ahead of this weekend, with Jakub Moder, Gernot Trauner and Quinten Timber likely to miss out; however, there are no doubts about Malcolm Jeng (Achilles) and Thomas Beelen (leg), both expected to return later this year.

Ayase Ueda has outscored everyone in the league this season, and the eight-goal star will back himself to punish Sunday’s hosts.

No player has scored more match-winning goals (three) than the Japanese, whose evenly spread four goals at home and away show he makes an impact anywhere.

Sem Steijn and Luciano Valente have both created 13 chances, with Steijn crafting four clear-cut opportunities, highlighting his menace.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

De Keijzer; Benita, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Hrustic, Zamburek; Limbombe, Van Gilst, Sanches; Hornkamp

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Read, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Bos; Steijn, Targhaline, Valente; Moussa, Ueda, Sauer

We say: Heracles 0-2 Feyenoord

While the matches following the international break often bring surprises, Feyenoord should comfortably overcome the league's weakest team on Sunday, securing a straightforward victory over their Almelo hosts for their eighth league win this term.

