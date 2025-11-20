Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between Heracles and Go Ahead Eagles, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Heracles will set out to continue their recent upturn in form when they entertain the challenge of Go Ahead Eagles at the Asito Stadium on Saturday night.

Both teams came away with maximum points from their respective last outings before the international break and will be aiming to pick up where they left off.

A run of four defeats from their final five outings of the 2024-25 season was a sign of things to come for Heracles this term, as they lost each of their opening six matches before running out 3-0 winners over Sparta Rotterdam on September 27.

Any optimism from that win was quickly zapped out by defeats in the subsequent four matches, after which Bas Sibum's men responded with three consecutive wins, including an 8-2 demolition of PEC Zwolle earlier this month.

While the Heraclieden remain bottom of the Eredivisie table, they are now just three points adrift of safety and could potentially climb out of the relegation zone with a win this weekend.

Despite Heracles' improved results lately, their defensive frailties remain a cause for concern, with no clean sheet in seven matches leading up to this weekend's encounter.

Having conceded a league-high nine goals in the final 15 minutes of matches, Saturday's hosts have often been let down by their inability to stay concentrated over the full 90 minutes.

Back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and SBV Excelsior to close out October meant that Go Ahead Eagles headed into November on a high before they were sent crashing back down to earth by consecutive defeats.

Still, Melvin Boel's men dug deep to produce arguably their most impressive result of the campaign so far last time out courtesy of a 2-1 triumph over early title contenders Feyenoord.

One of four teams currently on 16 points, the pride of the IJssel Kowet are outside the last European spot only on goal difference but could drop by as many as five places should they lose on Saturday.

Go Ahead Eagles have managed just one win from their six away matches this term, and their record in Almelo is also cause for concern, with only one win from the most recent eight visits over the last decade.

With just under a third of their 19 goals scored so far coming in the final quarter of an hour, Saturday's visitors will be aiming to take advantage of their hosts' susceptibility to late-game collapses.

Team News

Jeff Reine-Adelaide (knee) and Sem Scheperman (muscle) are both guaranteed absentees for Heracles, with the former still awaiting a first outing since the opening weekend.

Sava-Arangel Cestic and Tristan van Gilst are both closing in on a return to action, although it remains to be seen if either will be deemed fit enough to feature here.

Walid Ould Chikh and Luka Kulenovic have both recorded direct goal contributions in each of the hosts' last three matches, making them players to keep an eye on.

Gerrit Nauber continues his spell on the sidelines with a broken leg he suffered in Go Ahead Eagles' 2-1 win over Aston Villa last month.

Danis duo Jakob Breum (hamstring) and Soren Tengstedt (foot) are also unavailable, while Pim Saathof remains out with a damaged knee.

After two months on the sidelines, Victor Edvardsen is not far off a comeback, but Saturday's game is expected to come too soon for the 29-year-old.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Jansink; Mesik, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mirani, Te Wierik; Ould Chikh, Zamburek, Hrustic, Limbombe; Hornkamp, Kulenovic

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

De Busser; Deijl, Meulensteen, Kramer, James; Twight, Rahmouni; Margaret, Goudmijn, Suray; Smit

We say: Heracles 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Heracles look to have turned a corner of late, but their inability to keep opponents out remains an Achilles heel.

We can see the hosts' run of games without a clean sheet continuing here en route to a share of the spoils when all is said and done.

