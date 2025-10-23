Sports Mole previews Saturday's Eredivisie clash between FC Volendam and Heracles, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Second-to-bottom FC Volendam host cellar-dwelling Heracles in Saturday’s gameweek 10 fixture in the Eredivisie at Kras Stadion.

Both clubs are among the lowest scorers in the top flight, while the Almelo visitors own the poorest defence, having conceded seven goals in last weekend’s defeat at the hands of table-topping Feyenoord.

Match preview

Volendam defeated PEC Zwolle 2-1 to end September on a high note, but that victory has not been followed up by the promoted team, who have suffered consecutive defeats to Fortuna Sittard and FC Utrecht, losing 1-0 and 3-1 respectively.

These defeats have left the newcomers second-bottom in the table, four points ahead of this weekend's visitors, who currently have three points.

However, Da Palingboeren are not far behind, with just one point separating them from Zwolle in 15th place.

They could move out of the danger zone if they secure maximum points this weekend and results elsewhere go their way — NAC in 14th and SBV Excelsior in 13th have eight and nine points respectively — showing that Volendam’s situation is not precarious in the season’s early stages.

Their ambitions are supported by their solid form in North Holland, where they have earned five of their seven points this season.

Only Excelsior have beaten Rick Kruys’s team at home this season, and they can also take confidence from their draws against AZ Alkmaar and Ajax at their home ground this term, while their most recent victory at Kras Stadion at the end of last month offers further encouragement.

As a result, Heracles may not welcome another away match this season, as road trips have brought them no joy in their five attempts.

Bas Sibum’s team have lost all five away fixtures this term, conceding 14 goals and scoring just two — the lowest in both categories.

With a goal difference of -12, the worst in the top flight as well, the Almelo-based club face issues at both ends of the pitch, intensifying their ongoing problems ahead of Saturday's trip to North Holland.

Having conceded 27 goals altogether, Sibum will be looking for defensive solutions, while he has to encourage a squad that suffered a 7-0 defeat against league leaders Feyenoord in the previous gameweek.

While they are unlikely to concede that many against a Volendam team that have scored 10 goals in nine matches, their away struggles might not inspire confidence among travelling supporters.

Their concerns are heightened by a winless streak in this fixture that has now reached eight matches; however, the last three encounters with this weekend's hosts have ended in draws, and they would gladly accept another as they seek to avoid an away defeat for the sixth consecutive match.

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:





D



L



L



W



L



L





Heracles Eredivisie form:





L



L



L



W



L



L





Team News

Volendam may be second-bottom, but Kruys at least has the encouragement of a healthy squad for selection this weekend, as the hosts suffered no apparent injuries last weekend.

Anthony Descotte was back on Da Palingboeren’s bench after nearly two months out, a welcome return for the summer loanee, who had scored twice and assisted once before his layoff.

Descotte’s potential return to the starting XI could boost the attacking threat of the hosts, who have forward Henk Veerman and midfielder Robin van Cruijsen on two goals heading into gameweek 10.

Unlike the hosts, Heracles face several uncertainties: Tristan van Gilst is doubtful due to illness, while Mimeirhel Benita, Sava Arangel Cestic (ankle), Sem Scheperman (muscle) and Jeff Reine-Adelaide (knee) are all expected to miss out.

Despite failing to score in the heavy defeat by Feyenoord, three-goal Jizz Hornkamp was one of HAFC’s better performers during the humiliation, and the forward aims to add to his Eredivisie tally on Saturday.

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Ugwu, Amevor, Verschuren, Leliendal; Yah, Bukala; Kuwas, Descotte, Ideho; Veerman

Heracles possible starting lineup:

De Keijzer; Wieckhoff, Mirani, Van Hoorenbeeck, Mesik; Hrustic, Zamburek; Limbombe, Bruns, Sanches; Hornkamp

We say: FC Volendam 2-1 Heracles

While choosing a draw might be the safest option between these clubs, Volendam have demonstrated consistent to good form at home, indicating they could secure maximum points this weekend.

Given Heracles’ poor away results, another disappointment on Saturday’s trip to North Holland seems likely.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Anthony Brown Written by

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email