Preview: PEC Zwolle vs FC Volendam - prediction, team news, lineups

By Nsidibe Akpan | 05 Feb 2026 20:54

PEC Zwolle will welcome FC Volendam to the IJsseldelta Stadion on Saturday for an important Eredivisie encounter as both sides look to strengthen their positions during the latter stages of the Dutch top-flight season.

The fixture brings together two teams with contrasting objectives but similar urgency, as PEC aim to build momentum on home soil while Volendam travel in search of valuable points to ease their relegation concerns.

Match preview

PEC go into Saturday’s league match looking to build on a mixed but generally steady campaign that has left them clear of the relegation places but outside the European picture, with the Blauwvingers currently sitting on 26 points from 21 matches after recording seven wins, five draws and nine defeats.

Recent form has reflected that inconsistency, as PEC followed an impressive 4-1 home win over Telstar and an eye-catching 3-1 victory against AZ Alkmaar earlier in January with a narrow 2-1 defeat away to NEC Nijmegen.

Zwolle’s goal output has been respectable this season, averaging more than a goal per game and finding the net in the majority of their Eredivisie fixtures, while the IJsseldelta Stadion has often been a place where they play with confidence and attacking intent.

Defensively, however, PEC have shown vulnerability, conceding in five consecutive league matches, an issue head coach Henry van der Vegt will be keen to address against a Volendam side capable of exploiting space on the counter-attack.

Despite winning five consecutive home league matches, Zwolle have conceded 43 goals overall this season, the second-highest total in the division behind Heracles, while also owning the league’s worst away record with just two points from 10 matches.

Historically, PEC have enjoyed the upper hand against Volendam, winning 25 of their 57 previous meetings, with 20 draws and 12 victories for Volendam completing the head-to-head record.

© Imago / ANP

Volendam make the trip to Zwolle under pressure, with their Eredivisie campaign leaving them just above the relegation playoff places on 18 points from 21 matches after four wins, six draws and 11 defeats, meaning every remaining fixture carries major importance in their fight for survival.

The visitors come into the match after a 1-0 defeat to NEC that ended their KNVB Beker run, and although they earned a battling 1-1 draw against Go Ahead Eagles beforehand, Rick Kruys’s side have managed just three wins in their last 12 matches since late November.

Two of those three victories have come in cup competition rather than the league, with Volendam beating Genemuiden after extra time before edging Sparta Rotterdam in the following round of the KNVB Beker.

In the league, narrow defeats to Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and Sparta Rotterdam have underlined their struggle to turn competitive performances into points.

Defensively, Volendam have conceded 36 goals at an average of 1.7 per game, have kept just two clean sheets all season and have committed 10 errors leading to shots, two of which resulted in goals.

They can, however, draw confidence from a 2-1 home victory over PEC earlier this season in September, a result that showed they are capable of troubling Zwolle when well organised.

PEC Zwolle Eredivisie form:

WLDWLW

PEC Zwolle form (all competitions):

WLDWLW

FC Volendam Eredivisie form:

LLLWLD

FC Volendam form (all competitions):

LWWLDL

Team News

© Iconsport

PEC Zwolle will again be without long-term absentee Samir Lagsir due to a knee injury, while midfielders Zico Buurmeester and Odysseus Velanas remain sidelined with ankle problems.

Goalkeeper Jasper Schendelaar, who has already missed more matches this season than in the previous four combined, is not expected to return for another month.

For Volendam, Gibson Yah continues to be unavailable for Volendam due to a knee injury, having missed the club’s last four matches.

Anthony Descotte and Henk Veerman are also expected to miss the trip, although Veerman is edging closer to a return.

PEC Zwolle possible starting lineup:

De Graaff; Floranus, MacNulty, Jensen, Gooijer; Monteiro, Oosting, Fichtinger; Shoretire, Namli, Kostons

FC Volendam possible starting lineup:

Van Oevelen; Leliendal, Verschuren, Amevor, Ugwu; Kokcu, Kwakman, Cruijsen; Oehlers, Ould-Chikh, Kuwas

We say: PEC Zwolle 2-0 FC Volendam

PEC have won their last four home games and are just five points off the top eight, making this a key opportunity to close the gap with Groningen hosting leaders PSV Eindhoven this weekend.

With Volendam hovering just outside the relegation zone, we expect Zwolle’s home form and attacking quality to prove decisive in a controlled home victory.

