Preview: Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayer Leverkusen - prediction, team news, lineups

Visitors Bayer Leverkusen will hope to remain in the race for the Bundesliga's top four by beating Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia Park on Saturday.

Gladbach drew 1-1 with Werder Bremen on January 31, and they are currently 12th with 21 points, while Leverkusen are sixth with 35 points and are four points from fourth-placed Stuttgart.

Match preview

Borussia Monchengladbach were denied three points against Bremen due to an equaliser in second-half stoppage time, though their offensive performance was concerning given they produced just two shots and 0.07 xG in the first half.

Gladbach rank fifth last for xG created in the Bundesliga this season (26.2), and their goal against Bremen ended a streak of two games without scoring.

Manager Eugen Polanski will hope his team can distance themselves from 16th-placed Mainz 05, who occupy the league's relegation playoff spot, though a loss would allow the latter to close the three-point gap.

Die Fohlen are winless in four games - suffering two defeats and being held to two draws - and they conceded nine goals in that period.

Gladbach were beaten 3-0 at home by Stuttgart on January 25, and that was their third loss in four fixtures at Borussia Park, with the club only claiming victory once in that time.

Leverkusen emerged as 3-1 victors against Eintracht Frankfurt on January 31, a match in which both teams created three big chances, though the winners benefitted immensely from Ellyes Skhiri's dismissal in the 71st minute.

Kasper Hjulmand will be looking to guide his team to a fifth straight win on the weekend, as well as a third consecutive Bundesliga win.

The visitors netted on 10 occasions in those four triumphs, scoring three goals three times, and they also kept three clean sheets.

Die Schwarzroten were held to a 1-1 stalemate in the reverse fixture by Gladbach in September 2025, though it did extend their unbeaten streak against their hosts to 12 games, with the club winning nine times.

Leverkusen have claimed victory in two of their past three away outings in the Bundesliga, but they have suffered losses in three of their last five matches on the road in all competitions.

Borussia Monchengladbach Bundesliga form:

L

W

L

D

L

D

Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga form:

W

W

L

L

W

W

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions):

L

L

W

W

W

W

Team News

Borussia Monchengladbach are dealing with absences in the forward line, with Robin Hack (knee), Tim Kleindienst (knee) and Nathan N'Goumou (Achilles) ruled out.

Top scorer Haris Tabakovic is available, and the striker will need support from Franck Honorat if he is to score an 11th Bundesliga goal.

Leverkusen goalkeeper Mark Flekken remains sidelined, and his knee injury means Janis Blaswich can be expected to continue between the posts.

Ezequiel Fernandez and Aleix Garcia are candidates to appear ahead of a back three of Jarell Quansah, Robert Andrich and Edmond Tapsoba.

Perhaps fans will see Patrik Schick lead the attacking line ahead of a supporting duo of Malik Tillman and Ernest Poku.

Borussia Monchengladbach possible starting lineup:

Nicolas; Takai, Elvedi, Diks; Scally, Reitz, Engelhardt, Neuhaus, Ullrich; Honorat, Tabakovic

Bayer Leverkusen possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quansah, Andrich, Tapsoba; Arthur, Fernandez, Garcia, Grimaldo; Tillman, Poku; Schick

We say: Borussia Monchengladbach 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen

While Gladbach boast home advantage, Borussia Park has not proven to be a safe haven for the hosts.

Bayer Leverkusen's form of late has been excellent, as has their record in front of goal, and they should be expected to come away with three points.

