Preview: Fatih Karagumruk vs Antalyaspor - prediction, team news, lineups

In what has been a miserable campaign for Fatih Karagumruk so far, the Turkish Super Lig bottom side will hope to rediscover some joy when they host Antalyaspor, one of only two teams they have managed to defeat in the league this season.

Kara Kirmizi claimed a 2-1 victory in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, but any optimism that result generated has largely faded as their struggles have deepened.

Match preview

When Karagumruk recorded their first league win of the season back in August against Antalyaspor — just their third Super Lig match — there was genuine belief that it could mark the start of an upward trajectory.

Instead, that victory proved a false dawn, as it took another eight matches - during which they suffered seven defeats and one draw - before they finally secured a second league win, this time against Konyaspor, and since then, the Istanbul side have endured another torrid run, failing to win any of their last eight league games (2D, 6L).

Those poor results have brought constant upheaval on the touchline, with three different managers already taking charge this season, the latest being Aleksandar Stanojevic.

The Serbian has yet to pick up a league victory since his appointment earlier this month, although there were faint signs of encouragement last time out in the league when Karagumruk took the lead against defensively solid Goztepe before eventually falling to a 2-1 defeat.

The hosts' most recent affair in any competition was a more humbling experience, though, as they were thrashed 4-1 by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Turkish Cup.

Karagumruk can take some hope into this encounter, however, as they face an Antalyaspor side that have also struggled for consistency and are an opponent they have beaten in each of their last two meetings.

Antalyaspor, though, appear to be showing signs of resilience in recent weeks, with the Scorpions unbeaten in their last three league matches.

That run began with a goalless draw away at Kasimpasa, followed by a vital 2-1 home win over Genclerbirligi, before holding high-flying Trabzonspor to a 1-1 draw last Friday, a mini-revival that has moved Sami Ugurlu’s side four points clear of the relegation zone.

Yet, any momentum was abruptly halted in midweek, as Antalyaspor were thrashed 6-0 by lower-league Igdir in the Turkish Cup, a result that underlined the inconsistency that has plagued their season.

Their away form also remains a major concern, with the Scorpions winless in their last five competitive matches on the road (2D, 3L), a trend that could once again come back to haunt them.

Fatih Karagumruk Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

L

L

L

L

Antalyaspor Turkish Super Lig form:

D

L

L

D

W

D

Antalyaspor form (all competitions):

L

L

D

W

D

L

Team News

Karagumruk have most of their squad available for selection, with Joao Camacho the only potential absentee.

The hosts have also strengthened in the transfer market, bringing in midfielder Bartug Elmaz on loan from Fenerbahce and re-signing former defender Davide Biraschi from Frosinone.

Antalyaspor will again be without Erdogan Yesilyurt, who continues his recovery from a long-term knee injury, while Abdulkadir Omur remains a doubt.

The Scorpions are not expected to make further additions in the winter window, with Ugurlu set to rely on his current squad to steer the club to safety.

Creative midfielder Sander van de Streek, who has created the most big chances for Antalyaspor this season (3), will once again be key as he looks to add a cutting edge to his play.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Grbic; Esgaio, Biraschi, Cinar, Kurukalip; Kranevitter, Ozcan; Serginho, Kalayci, Larsson; Babicka

Antalyaspor possible starting lineup:

Julian; Baalci, Turkmen, Sari, Paal; Dikmen, Ceesay; Storm, Saric, Karakoc; Van de Streek

We say: Fatih Karagumruk 1-1 Antalyaspor

This clash feels like a rare opportunity for Karagumruk to breathe life into a bleak campaign, especially against an opponent they have recently beaten.

However, their prolonged winless run and ongoing instability remain major obstacles – and with Antalyaspor showing signs of improvement in the league despite midweek cup humiliation, we think this could be a low-scoring contest that ends in a draw.

