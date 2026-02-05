Preview: Moreirense vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 05 Feb 2026 21:27

Not far apart geographically nor in the Primeira Liga table, Moreirense and Gil Vicente clash at the Parque Joaquim de Almeida Freitas on Saturday in matchday 21’s all-Minho encounter.

Only four points separate the pair in the race for a European spot, with the Moreira hosts sitting sixth in the standings, just one place below their Barcelos visitors.

Match preview

Facing back-to-back fixtures against fellow Minho opponents, Moreirense look to avoid a second consecutive defeat after last weekend’s narrow setback at Vitoria Guimaraes.

After a tightly contested first half in which both sides failed to find the net, it was Samu’s 66th-minute strike that proved decisive as the Green and Whites suffered their second loss in three matches, though those are the only blemishes in their five outings in 2026 (W3).

In the broader picture, Vasco Botelho da Costa has done a great job since taking the reins at the start of the season, with his side winning nine of their opening 20 Primeira Liga fixtures (D3, L8), just one fewer than they managed across the entirety of the previous campaign.

Moreirense’s impressive run has largely been built on strong home form, with six wins from nine league games on their own turf this term (D2, L1), including victories in their last two — both accompanied by clean sheets.

Another disciplined defensive display could again prove decisive on Saturday, considering the Moreira outfit have only taken points in their last six outings (W3, D1, L2) when keeping opponents at bay, leaving Da Costa hopeful his team can add to their 27 goals scored this season while ensuring their 26 conceded does not increase.

© Imago

That was certainly the case last weekend for Gil, who raised their goal tally to 29 while the number conceded remained at 16 following a 5–0 thrashing of fellow Minho club Famalicao in Barcelos.

Cesar Peixoto’s side made the most of their numerical advantage, with Murilo de Souza converting from the penalty spot two minutes after Mathias De Amorim’s dismissal, before Jonathan Buatu’s strike, a Gustavo Varela brace and Santiago Gonzalez Garcia’s effort in stoppage time completed the rout as the Roosters recorded their joint-biggest top-flight victory.

The result was a perfect response to their humbling defeat at Porto on Monday and leaves Gil with two wins in three matches (L1), marking a clear upturn for a side that had failed to claim maximum points in the seven outings prior (D6, L1).

The current campaign as a whole also represents an improvement for the Barcelos outfit, who have now secured nine victories from 20 Primeira Liga matches (D7, L4), already one more than they managed throughout last season.

Two points off the top four, victory on Saturday could lift Gil back into those places should fourth-placed Braga slip up, and supporters of the Roosters can be optimistic given their side have won three of the five Minho derbies contested this term (D2), including a 2–0 success in the reverse fixture against Moreirense.

However, that remains just one of two triumphs in their last 14 top-flight meetings with the Moreira side (D4, L8), a record that offers limited encouragement for the Barcelos club, who are currently on a five-match winless run away from home (D4, L1), leaving them with only three victories in 10 away league outings this season (D5, L2).



Moreirense Primeira Liga form:

D

W

W

L

W

L

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

D

D

D

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Moreirense will have to cope without holding midfielder Mateja Stjepanovic, who is suspended for Saturday’s clash after collecting his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time out.

Options in midfield are further limited following Benny’s departure to Greek side AE Kifisia in midweek, while Vasco Sousa will remain sidelined for a sixth consecutive match after sustaining an injury in December.

Centre-back Michel has now missed back-to-back games and is a doubt for the weekend, though Da Costa will be pleased to welcome Maracas back into the squad after the defender missed the trip to Guimaraes through suspension.

Gil will also have midfielder Martin Fernandez available again after he served a ban following his red card against Porto, leaving Peixoto with an almost full squad to choose from for Saturday’s trip.

However, right-back Jonathan Mutombo has missed each of the last three outings and remains a major doubt for this weekend’s encounter.

Goalkeeper Lucao made his debut for the Green and Whites last time out following his winter move to the club and is expected to retain his place, even if he was barely called into action in that match.

Following his brace off the bench against Famalicao, Varela is likely to return to the starting lineup this weekend, which could see Carlos Eduardo make way.



Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Ferreira; Pinto, Batista, Maracas, Martinez; Alanzinho, Assis, R Alonso; Travassos, Semedo, Landerson

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Ze Carlos, J Buatu, Elimbi, Konan; Caseres, Garcia; Souza, Esteves, Toure; Varela

We say: Moreirense 1-1 Gil Vicente

Moreirense have been exceptional on home soil and also hold a favourable head-to-head record as they look to close the gap on their Barcelos visitors.

However, Gil are expected to prove a difficult side to break down here, having lost just two league matches in 10 away outings this season (W3, D5), and their unbeaten record in Minho derbies offers further encouragement, so a score draw appears the most likely outcome.



