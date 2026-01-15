Preview: Alverca vs Moreirense - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Ojele | 15 Jan 2026 13:29

Moreirense will be aiming to move into the European qualifying places when they take on Alverca at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca in round 18 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on Saturday.

It has been an impressive start to the new year for both sides, who are yet to drop points in 2026, and we anticipate an action-packed contest this weekend as they look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Match preview

Having suffered defeats against Arouca, Porto and Estoril Praia in their final three games to close out 2025, Alverca picked up a dream start to the new year when they secured a 1-0 victory over Famalicao at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca on January 4.

Chiquinho’s clutch finish from the penalty spot in the fifth minute of stoppage time meant that Sandro Lima’s 58th-minute penalty miss bore no consequences as the home side snatched a dramatic victory.

The victory over Famalicao marked another positive result on home turf for Alverca, who have picked up four wins and one draw from their seven matches at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca since the start of September, with two defeats coming against Gil Vicente and league leaders Porto.

Back in the Portuguese top flight since going down over 20 years ago, Custodio Castro's side have made a solid impression in the big leagues, sitting 11th in the Primeira Liga table, level on points with Rio Ave and Estoril Praia, and just three behind eighth-placed Estoril Praia.

Like the home side, Moreirense have upped the ante since the turn of the new year, winning each of their two matches, while scoring three goals and keeping two clean sheets to rekindle their hopes of European football.

Having failed to taste victory in their final five matches in 2025, picking up just three points from a possible 15, Os verdes e brancos stopped the rot with a 2-0 victory over AVS on January 3 courtesy of goals from Diogo Travassos and Guilherme Schettine.

Brazilian defender Maracas grabbed the headlines for Moreirense against Tondela last Sunday when he netted the only goal of the game to hand them a hard-fought 1-0 victory at the Parque de Jogos Comendador Joaquim de Almeida Freitas.

Vasco Costa’s men have won eight of their 17 Primeira Liga matches so far while losing six and claiming three draws to collect 27 points and sit sixth in the league standings, level on points with fifth-placed Braga and one point behind fourth-placed Gil Vicente in the Conference League qualifying spot.

Chasing a third win on the trot for the first time since August, Moreirense will fancy their chances at the Complexo Desportivo FC Alverca, buoyed their fine form away from home, where they have picked up two wins and two draws from their most recent five games, having lost each of the four matches preceding this run.

Team News

Chiquinho marked his return to action in style, netting the winner against Famalicao last time out in his first outing since suffering an injury against Benfica in August, and the 25-year-old forward will look to deliver the goods once again.

On the injury front, Alverca will take to the pitch without the services of Portuguese goalkeeper Andre Paulo, while striker Leo Chu also continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Stephane Diarra has been out of action since October through a muscle injury, while Serbian forward Marezi is a major doubt, having missed the game against Famalicao last time out.

As for Moreirense, head coach Costa will be unable to name Ghanaian midfielder Lawrence Ofori, who has been sidelined since picking up a severe injury back in August.

Portuguese midfielder Vasco Sousa has missed the last three games since coming off with a leg injury against Benfica in December and the 22-year-old is also out of contention for the visitors.

Alverca possible starting lineup:

Gomes; Naves, Gomez, Meupiyou; Touaizi, Abdulai, Amorim, Chissumba; Lincoln, Lima, Nuozzi

Moreirense possible starting lineup:

Secco; Travassos, Maracas, Michel, Martinez; Alonso, Assis, Alanzinho; Teguia, Semedo, Bondoso

We say: Alverca 1-2 Moreirense

Having kicked off the new year with positive results, Alverca and Moreirense will head into Saturday’s tie in high spirits as they both look to build on their solid first half of the season. Alverca have proven tough to crack on their own patch, and while we expect them to put up a fight this weekend, Moreirese boast the firepower needed to come away with all three points.

