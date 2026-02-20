Kobbie Mainoo future: Man United head coach Michael Carrick opens up on midfielder's recall

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 09:05 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 09:06

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has said that it was not "a big decision" to bring Kobbie Mainoo back into the team following his return to Old Trafford.

Mainoo was overlooked by Ruben Amorim in the first half of the 2025-26 campaign, with the Portuguese preferring other options in the middle of the park.

However, Mainoo's situation completely changed once Amorim was sacked, with the 20-year-old immediately brought into the side by Darren Fletcher, and Carrick also made the Red Devils academy product a starter after being confirmed as the new head coach.

The England international has been a key part of a Man United side that have picked up 13 points from their last five Premier League matches.

Carrick has said that it was a straightforward decision to bring Mainoo back into the starting side considering the quality of the midfielder.

Carrick: 'Not a big decision to recall Mainoo'

"I've known Kobbie a long time," Carrick told BBC Sport. "I started working with him when I think he was 13 or 14, when I was starting to do my coaching badges - a good few years ago. Just little bits. And then, obviously, when I was here the first time, he was in and around a little bit.

"So I think knowing him and having experience with him and seeing him perform at such a level on such big occasions... I said earlier about coaches being able to cope with being here and at the level to deal with it. What Kobbie's done at such a young age is quite incredible really.

"We forget how young he still is. I was just a big fan of watching him play and knowing what he was capable of. So it wasn't really a big decision to play him. And, to be fair, it's not easy when you haven't played to find your rhythm and find your form.

"There are things he can get better at, things he can improve on, but we haven't really got started on any of that because we're just letting him go and find his flow and find his rhythm of playing football again.

"I've been really conscious of not giving him an awful lot - a couple of little pointers, a bit of positional things and some little bits here and there - but trust in what he is. He's a fantastic footballer and he's got a huge talent."

Mainoo is in line for a new Man United contract

Man United are reportedly hopeful of announcing a new long-term contract for Mainoo before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The midfielder's existing deal is due to expire in the summer of 2027, and he is one of the lowest earners in the first-team squad at Old Trafford on approximately £25,000 a week.

However, Mainoo is set for a substantial pay increase, and there is a confidence that a fresh contract will be announced before the season has concluded.