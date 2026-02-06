Kobbie Mainoo latest: Man Utd hopeful of 'major' announcement in the near future

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 14:43

Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of coming to an agreement with Kobbie Mainoo over a new contract before the end of the campaign.

Mainoo's future at the club had been in severe doubt under Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese preferring other options in the middle of midfield.

The England international asked to leave the Red Devils on loan last summer and made another request at the start of the January transfer window, and it is understood that a short-term exit for the 20-year-old was seriously discussed.

However, Amorim's departure as head coach completely changed the picture for Mainoo, who has been a vital player since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach.

Mainoo has started the team's three Premier League games against Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham under Carrick's leadership, and three straight wins have been secured, with the youngster in impressive form.

Mainoo contract: Man Utd 'hopeful' when it comes to midfielder's future

There remains uncertainty when it comes to Mainoo's future, though, with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Mainoo is one of the lowest earners at Old Trafford on approximately £25,000 a week, but the midfielder could soon be in line for a huge increase.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Man United are preparing to open contract talks with the midfielder in the near future.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions are hopeful that a new deal will be agreed and indeed announced before the end of the campaign.

Mainoo's existing Man Utd deal will expire in June 2027

Mainoo's chances of making the England squad for the 2026 World Cup have greatly increased due to his recent resurgence, and it will be difficult for Three Lions head coach Thomas Tuchel to leave him out if he continues to impress.

The midfielder has made 89 appearances for Man United in all competitions, scoring seven goals and registering four assists.

Mainoo is again set to be in the starting side when the Red Devils continue their 2025-26 Premier League campaign at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.