Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils 'trying to 'scupper' Luis Enrique's new PSG deal?

Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as interim manager until the end of the season and are searching for a permanent head coach. The Red Devils are reportedly very interested in Luis Enrique.

With 3 wins in 3 matches, including the derby against Manchester City (2-0) and against league leaders Arsenal (2-3), Michael Carrick has made a dream start at Manchester United. The English coach was appointed in January as the Red Devils' interim manager until the end of the season to replace Ruben Amorim.

Manchester United reportedly meet Luis Enrique's agent

Some are already pushing for the former midfielder to be given a permanent contract, but no decision has yet been made regarding his future.

In the meantime, the English giants continue to scour the market in search of their next head coach. While Jaap Stam is advocating for Roberto De Zerbi, the English club reportedly have another name in mind.

Indeed, according to Indikayla News, which should be taken with a pinch of salt, Manchester United have recently met with agent Ivan de la Pena, who manages Luis Enrique's career.

The Asturian has just led PSG to their first Champions League triumph and is under contract until June 2027.

Manchester United want Luis Enrique at the helm of their project

The Paris club have opened negotiations to extend his contract and 3 points need to be clarified during discussions: the length of the contract, his future salary and his "power" within the club.

For now, optimism prevails in this matter as the former Barcelona coach maintains he is happy at PSG.

However, until nothing is signed, anything can happen. According to the same source, Manchester United are currently trying to convince Luis Enrique to reject the European champions' contract extension offer.

The Red Devils would thus like to recruit him next summer to make him the figurehead of their project.

It remains to be seen, even if it seems unlikely, whether this pronounced interest from the English giants could change the Spanish coach's plans.