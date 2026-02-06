Man Utd: Football fairytale or false dawn? Assessing Michael Carrick's Red Devils revival

By Aishat Akanni | 06 Feb 2026 10:40

For the first time in a long while, there is a flicker of optimism around Old Trafford. After months of frustration, false dawns and familiar disappointment, Manchester United suddenly look like a team rediscovering its pulse - and their supporters are daring to believe again. It feels almost surreal, like a footballing fairytale unfolding after a multi-generational low.

That sense of revival makes the obvious question unavoidable: is this merely another short-lived bounce, or the beginning of something genuinely sustainable? United’s recent upturn in form has reignited talk of a top-four finish, a conversation that seemed laughable not too long ago.

The season itself began in painfully familiar fashion. Despite the arrival of new faces such as Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, United stumbled through the opening months plagued by inconsistency.

Performances lacked cohesion, results were erratic, and the club found itself marooned in the bottom half of the table, drifting dangerously close to irrelevance rather than contention.

Given where United were, the speed of this turnaround has been startling. How does a side go from floundering in mid-table obscurity to being spoken of as a Champions League contender in the space of a few weeks?

Still, the last few weeks have undeniably changed the mood. Under Michael Carrick, United have begun to resemble a functioning football team once again. There is a renewed sense of freedom in their play, with players encouraged to express themselves rather than being constrained by rigid systems.

More importantly, this version of United feels familiar. Fast, direct, and wide, Carrick has leaned into the much-debated ‘United DNA’, evoking memories of the club’s identity under Sir Alex Ferguson.

The race for the Premier League’s top four is fiercely competitive, and consistency remains the ultimate test. Here, Sports Mole examines whether Manchester United’s recent revival is built on solid ground or whether the climb back toward Europe’s elite risks becoming just another false dawn.

Can Manchester United genuinely make the top four?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

At first glance, United’s presence in the top-four conversation feels improbable given how their season unfolded. However, football seasons are rarely linear, and momentum can be a powerful force.

United have placed themselves firmly in the mix, with the battle appearing to centre around an inconsistent Chelsea side and a Liverpool team that have gradually ground out results after a poor first half of the campaign.

None of United’s direct rivals have looked particularly convincing, which only strengthens the belief that the door is open. Carrick has not introduced anything revolutionary from a tactical standpoint. Instead, his impact has been rooted in clarity.

He has identified the strengths of the squad and leaned into them, stripping back unnecessary complexity and asking his players to play with freedom and aggression.

United now play faster, wider and with greater intent. That simplicity has restored confidence to a group that looked paralysed under previous regimes, and it was a key factor behind consecutive victories over two of the strongest teams in England and Europe.

If United can beat Manchester City and Arsenal, they can - in theory - beat anyone.

Defensive issues remain, and Carrick has not magically solved every problem. However, the switch from a back three to a back four has not weakened the team and has instead brought balance. Crucially, it has also facilitated the return of Kobbie Mainoo.

Mainoo failed to start a single league game under Ruben Amorim this season, largely due to tactical incompatibility and competition with Bruno Fernandes.

Against Fulham, he cruised through the match - defensively disciplined and invaluable in possession, finding space and progressing the ball with intelligence.

In just three matches, Carrick has propelled United into a Champions League position, opening a five-point buffer over seventh-placed Brentford. With sixth place likely to secure Europa League qualification - the club’s stated aim at the start of the season - the transformation has been dramatic.

The challenge now is sustainability. Consistency is what eluded Amorim, Erik ten Hag, and virtually every United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

If Carrick can provide that, the top four becomes more than just a talking point. The race is white-hot, but Manchester United look as capable as Chelsea or Liverpool of finishing among the Premier League’s elite.

Amorim’s shock dismissal and the turning point

© Imago / Sportimage

Given the long-term vision attached to his appointment, Ruben Amorim’s dismissal came as a shock. The Portuguese coach was sacked on January 5, 2026, after a 14-month spell, following a 1-1 draw with Leeds and a breakdown in relations with the club’s leadership.

Appointed in November 2024 after United triggered an €11m (£9.3m) release clause from Sporting CP, Amorim was seen as a figure who would bring structure, identity and stability. Instead, his reign became the shortest of any permanent United manager since David Moyes’s eight-month stint in 2014.

Amorim won 25 of his 63 matches in charge, and while results were inconsistent, it was not a loss of the dressing room that led to his downfall. In fact, he remained popular with much of the squad.

The core issue was his refusal to adapt.

United’s concerns were not rooted in his preference for a 3-4-3 system, but in his unwillingness to evolve it.

As the season progressed and weaknesses became apparent, Amorim stuck rigidly to his approach, even as confidence ebbed away.

United wanted stability, but they also needed flexibility. Amorim’s inability to adjust to circumstances proved costly, and his tenure became a brutal example of the club’s ongoing struggle to build momentum.

He managed back-to-back Premier League wins just once and that came almost a year into his reign.

Carrick’s impact was immediate. Victories over Manchester City and Arsenal marked a stark contrast, and he won his first three matches - something Amorim took 36 games to achieve and only managed once in 14 months.

The Premier League picture after matchday 24

© Imago / Sportimage

After 24 matches, the Premier League table reflects a season full of unpredictability as usual.

Arsenal sit top on 53 points and look well-placed to challenge for their first league title since 2004. Despite boasting arguably the strongest squad in the division, their supporters remain cautious, scarred by past collapses.

Manchester City are second on 47 points, but Pep Guardiola’s side have been plagued by inconsistency, injuries and appear to be in a period of transition rather than dominance.

Aston Villa have been the surprise package, sitting third on 46 points and continuing to defy expectations with their organisation and resilience.

Manchester United now occupy fourth place with 41 points, a position that seemed unthinkable not long ago and one that underlines how quickly momentum can shift in the Premier League.

United’s league finishes over the past four seasons

© Imago / Paul Marriott

Context is essential when assessing United’s current position. The 2024-25 season was disastrous, with the club finishing 15th and parting ways with Erik ten Hag before turning to Amorim as part of a long-term rebuild.

In 2023-24, United finished eighth, but salvaged the campaign by winning the FA Cup against Manchester City, securing Europa League qualification.

The 2022-23 season remains their strongest in recent years, as they finished third and briefly looked like a side moving in the right direction.

In 2021-22, United ended the campaign in sixth place, a position that reflected a team stuck between transition and stagnation.

That pattern of fluctuation highlights just how fragile progress has been - and why sustaining this current revival matters so much.

Man Utd’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures 2025–26

© Imago / Every Second Media

Feb. 7, 2026 - Man Utd vs. Tottenham

Feb. 10, 2026 - West Ham vs. Tottenham

Feb. 23, 2026 - Everton vs. Man Utd

March 1, 2026 - Man Utd vs. Crystal Palace

March 4, 2026 - Newcastle vs. Man Utd

March 14, 2026 - Man Utd vs. Aston Villa

March 20, 2026 - Bournemouth vs. Man Utd

April 11, 2026 - Man Utd vs. Leeds

April 18, 2026 - Chelsea vs. Man Utd

April 25, 2026 - Man Utd vs. Brentford

May 2, 2026 - Man Utd vs. Liverpool

May 9, 2026 - Sunderland vs. Man Utd

May 17, 2026 - Man Utd vs. Nottingham Forest

May 24, 2026 - Brighton vs. Man Utd