Tottenham drop sextuple injury hint as Champions League squad changes confirmed

By Ben Knapton | 06 Feb 2026 10:11

Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League knockout-stage squad has been confirmed, with Thomas Frank making three changes to the Lilywhites' 'A' list for the competition.

The reigning Europa League champions defied their domestic difficulties to finish fourth in the league-phase table, taking 17 points from eight matches to earn a direct ticket to the last 16.

Only Arsenal (24), Bayern Munich (21) and Liverpool (18) collected more points than Frank's side, who concluded a successful league phase with a straightforward 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Spurs will take on either Club Brugge, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray or Juventus in the last 16 of the competition, for which the draw will be made on February 27 following the conclusion of the knockout round playoffs.

The first leg of the last-16 ties will then be played on March 10-11, before the return fixtures on March 17-18, and Tottenham have now confirmed their squad changes for the knockout rounds.

Conor Gallagher, Mathys Tel added to Spurs' Champions League squad

© Imago

Frank has unsurprisingly added new signing Conor Gallagher to his continental ranks following his January move from Atletico Madrid; the Englishman takes Brennan Johnson's place after his switch to Crystal Palace.

Furthermore, Radu Dragusin has also been summoned following his recovery from an ACL injury, as has Mathys Tel, who experienced a whirlwind of emotions in the league phase.

The Frenchman was initially snubbed from Tottenham's squad before briefly being added in December, but he was then demoted once again after Dominic Solanke's return from an ankle issue.

With Tel and Dragusin now included on List A, Rodrigo Bentancur - potentially out for the season with a thigh injury - and Ben Davies, nursing a serious ankle issue, have been excluded.

Tottenham drop sextuple injury hint in Champions League squad

© Imago

Davies and Bentancur represent just two of a whopping nine injury concerns for Spurs at present, who have dropped a sextuple injury hint with their latest Champions League squad selection.

James Maddison was already known to be missing the rest of the season with his ACL injury, so it is no surprise to see him off the list, but there is also no space for Dejan Kulusevski.

The Swede has not played since the end of last season due to a severe and complicated knee injury, and his omission suggests that he will not be returning to competitive action anytime soon.

However, Kevin Danso (foot), Pedro Porro (thigh), Richarlison (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and Lucas Bergvall (ankle) are all in, so Spurs fans should at least see the quintet back in action in the coming weeks and/or months.

Tottenham Champions League knockout squad:

Vicario, Dragusin, Danso, Palhinha, Simons, Richarlison, Tel, Udogie, Gray, Bergvall, Romero, Solanke, Kudus, Gallagher, Porro, Spence, Odobert, Sarr, Kinsky, Van de Ven, Kolo Muani, Austin