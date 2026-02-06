Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils lining up £87m move for potential 'Bruno Fernandes replacement'

By Matt Law | 06 Feb 2026 08:52 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 08:55

Manchester United are reportedly giving serious consideration to moving for Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers during this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old has been in strong form for Villa during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring nine goals and registering seven assists in 34 appearances in all competitions.

Rogers is in line to represent England at the 2026 World Cup, meanwhile, and it is possible that he could be a starter for the Three Lions at the tournament.

The attacker has seven goals and five assists in 24 Premier League appearances this term, and it is understood that he is on the radar of a number of major clubs.

Villa would be in a strong position to keep hold of the Englishman if they secure Champions League football for next season, especially as Rogers has a contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2031, but there has been speculation surrounding his future.

Man Utd 'lining up' big-money Rogers move

According to reports in Spain, Man United view Rogers as a major target this summer, with the club willing to spend in the region of £87m on his signature.

Rogers arrived at Villa from Middlesbrough in 2024, and he has represented his current side on 104 occasions, scoring 26 goals and registering 24 assists in the process.

The Englishman actually represented Manchester City between 2019 and 2023, but he never made a first-team appearance for the club, spending time out on loan with Lincoln City, Bournemouth and Blackpool ahead of a switch to Middlesbrough.

Rogers has since established himself as one of the best attackers in English football.

Could Rogers replace Fernandes at Man Utd?

There is currently widespread speculation when it comes to Bruno Fernandes' future at Man United, with the Portugal international potentially leaving this summer.

Fernandes has again been an excellent performer for the Red Devils this season, scoring five goals and registering 13 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

The attacker was heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia last summer and is again expected to have that opportunity in the upcoming transfer window.

Man United are said to be determined to keep hold of the 31-year-old for at least one more season, but Fernandes could decide to seek pastures new at this stage of his career.