Preview: Elgin City vs Partick Thistle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 06 Feb 2026 08:04 , Last updated: 06 Feb 2026 08:04

Elgin City will be hoping to write one of the stories of this season’s Scottish FA Cup when they welcome Championship side Partick Thistle on Saturday, with the League Two outfit setting their sights on a historic round of 16 berth despite sitting two divisions below their visitors.

Partick, meanwhile, travel north as clear favourites to progress, looking to avoid an upset and maintain their strong recent run of form as Kris Doolan’s men continue balancing cup ambitions with their push for promotion.

Match preview

Elgin come into the fifth-round tie sitting eighth in Scotland’s fourth tier, having recorded just one win in their last eight games across all competitions.

That one success came in the previous round against Camelon Juniors, a comfortable 4-1 victory that reignited belief within Allan Hale’s squad.

This is just the second time City have ever reached the fifth round, underlining the occasion’s significance for the Moray club.

Encouragingly, two of Elgin’s three cup wins this term have come on home turf, and they will again rely on their home support to inspire another memorable result.

© Imago

Partick Thistle arrive in confident mood, unbeaten in their last three outings in all competitions.

Thistle have been steadily building momentum under Doolan, with promotion hopes alive and performances improving as winter turns to spring.

Thistle’s attacking quality and squad depth see them enter the tie as clear favourites against their League Two opponents.

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between the sides, setting up an intriguing battle between lower-league grit and second-tier experience in the hunt for a quarter-final spot.

Elgin City Scottish Cup form:

WWW

Elgin City form (all competitions):

LLLWDD

Partick Thistle Scottish Cup form:

WW

Partick Thistle form (all competitions):

WLLWWW

Team News

Kane Hester is set to lead the Elgin attack after his match-winning double in the fourth-round victory over Camelon Juniors.

Hale is expected to name his strongest possible side, with those who delivered that result likely to be rewarded with another start.

Partick Thistle, on the other hand, could stick with the XI that earned a 2-2 draw away to St Johnstone in their most recent outing.

Thistle have carried a consistent attacking threat in the league and will arrive in Elgin aiming to showcase their firepower once again.

Elgin City possible starting lineup:

Ritchie; Virtanen, Girvan, Murray, Dingwall; Hyde, Ross, Walker; Gallagher, Sargent, Hester

Partick Thistle possible starting lineup:

Budinauckas, Logan, Ashcroft, O'Reilly, McPherson; Turner, Smyth, Letsosa; Chalmers, Samuel, Lawless

We say: Elgin City 1-3 Partick Thistle

Thistle should have enough quality and depth to avoid an upset, even with Elgin’s strong home record and cup momentum.

