Chelsea vs. Wolves: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

© Imago

Chelsea will be bidding to return to winning ways when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

The Blues will enter the match off the back of a shock 2-1 loss to Sunderland in the Premier League, with the result leaving them down in ninth spot in the table.

Wolves, meanwhile, lost 3-2 at home to Burnley on Sunday, and it has been a very difficult start to the 2025-26 campaign for the club.

Indeed, Vitor Pereira's side are down in 20th spot in the table and have only managed to pick up two points from their opening nine matches of the campaign.

Both sides will now switch their attention to the League Cup, with a spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament on offer.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest on Wednesday night.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 119

Wolves wins: 43

Draws: 30

Chelsea wins: 46

Very little can separate the two clubs in regard to their head-to-head record, with Chelsea winning 46 of their 119 clashes against the visitors compared to Wolverhampton Wanderers' 43 victories.

Enzo Maresca oversaw a pair of successes over Wolves in 2024-25, with a 3-1 home triumph succeeding a frenetic 6-2 thrashing at Molineux; Noni Madueke and Cole Palmer stole the show on the latter day, with the former scoring a hat-trick and the latter registering three assists and scoring a goal.

The 2024-25 season also marked the first time that the Blues have done the double against Wolves since 2019-20, when they beat the West Midlands side 5-2 at Molineux and 2-0 at home.

Wolves won both league games against Chelsea in the 2023-24 season and have in fact drawn three and won once in their seven matches at Stamford Bridge since their first season back in the top flight in 2018-19.

However, Wolves have failed to win any of their last four games in the league, losing their past three by a cumulative score of 9-1.

Jimmy Greaves remains the highest scorer in this fixture with a tally of nine goals for Chelsea, though Jimmy Murray netted eight times for Wolves.

The two sides have met on just one previous occasion in the League Cup, with Chelsea running out 6-0 winners in the third round of the competition in September 2012.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 20, 2025: Chelsea 3-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2024: Wolves 2-6 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2024: Chelsea 2-4 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 24, 2023: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Wolves 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2022: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

May 07, 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2021: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2020: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jul 26, 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Sep 14, 2019: Wolves 2-5 Chelsea (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2019: Chelsea 1-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 05, 2018: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 18, 2017: Wolves 0-2 Chelsea (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Sep 25, 2012: Chelsea 6-0 Wolves (League Cup Round Three)

Jan 02, 2012: Wolves 1-2 Chelsea (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2011: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Jan 05, 2011: Wolves 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2010: Chelsea 2-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Jan 20, 2025: Chelsea 3-1 Wolves (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2024: Wolves 2-6 Chelsea (Premier League)

Feb 04, 2024: Chelsea 2-4 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 24, 2023: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

Apr 08, 2023: Wolves 1-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Oct 08, 2022: Chelsea 3-0 Wolves (Premier League)

May 07, 2022: Chelsea 2-2 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 19, 2021: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea (Premier League)

Jan 27, 2021: Chelsea 0-0 Wolves (Premier League)

Dec 15, 2020: Wolves 2-1 Chelsea (Premier League)

No Data Analysis info