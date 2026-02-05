Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick addresses possibility of mid-season friendlies as Saudi Arabia option opens up

By Matt Law | 05 Feb 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 05 Feb 2026 17:00

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has confirmed that the club could head abroad to take part in a couple of mid-season friendlies.

The Red Devils are absent from Europe this season and were also knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup by Brighton & Hove Albion, so they will only play Premier League football between now and the end of the campaign.

There has been huge speculation surrounding potential mid-season friendlies of late, as fixtures of that type would give the club a huge financial boost.

Such matches could bank Man United as much as £5m per fixture, and Carrick has said that the Red Devils are exploring potential options.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man Utd could head to Saudi Arabia for mid-season friendlies

"At this stage, there is nothing confirmed," Carrick told reporters on Thursday, with the team preparing for Saturday's Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

"We’re aware of the schedule and there are some spaces we can use in different ways. It’s all up for discussion at the moment but nothing has been decided. It might happen, it might not, we will see."

Man United will have an 11-day gap between games against Newcastle United on March 4 and Aston Villa on March 15, while there will be a 22-day gap between their games with Bournemouth (March 20) and Leeds United (April 11).

That said, there will be an international break at the end of March.

There are options for Man United, and Saudi Arabia would be the most likely destination for any mid-season trip.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Would mid-season friendlies be beneficial for Man Utd?

The main argument against mid-season friendlies would be potential injuries, as it would be a significant blow if any key players suffered fitness issues in non-competitive games.

However, Man United would travel with a big squad, and it would give Carrick the chance to get minutes into the legs of those who need it.

A trip could also galvanise the squad and work as a team-bonding experience, with Man United looking for a top-four finish in the Premier League table.