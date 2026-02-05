Man Utd transfer news: 'No way back' for Marcus Rashford as Red Devils target £86m replacement

By Carter White | 05 Feb 2026 14:42

Manchester United are reportedly set to sign a replacement for Marcus Rashford during the summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old is currently spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan from the Red Devils at Barcelona.

Rashford is known to be extremely happy in Spain, with Barca supposedly helping the attacker fall in love with football once again.

Speaking statistically, the winger has enjoyed a productive season so far, providing 10 goal contributions across 20 matches.

Rashford is considered by some as a Man Utd hero after making 426 appearances over a decade for the Red Devils.

© Imago / Revierfoto

Man Utd targeting £86m Rashford replacement?

According to TEAMtalk, there is 'no way back' for Rashford at Manchester United, with a permanent move to Barcelona on the cards this year.

As a result, the Red Devils are looking to secure a replacement for the Englishman during the summer transfer window.

The report claims that Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig is considered in many circles to be United's first choice at present.

The Ivorian is said to have a price tag of £86m, meaning that the Red Devils would need to spend significantly to bring him to Old Trafford.

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Everton magician Iliman Ndiaye is supposedly another target for Man Utd ahead of this summer.

© Imago / motivio

Diomande is dangerous

At just 19 years of age, Diomande is posting sensational numbers of RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga this season.

The right winger has scored seven goals and provided four assists across 19 top-flight contests so far.

Diomande has the potential to explode into a world-class superstar in the near future, and Man United will be hoping that expotential development can take place at Old Trafford.