Preview: Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - prediction, team news, lineups

Manchester United will be looking to make it four wins out of four under interim boss Michael Carrick when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford for an intriguing Premier League clash on Saturday lunchtime.

The two teams butt heads for the first time since August when Matthijs de Ligt scored a 96th-minute equaliser for the Red Devils in a 2-2 draw in North London.

Match preview

It is fair to say that Man United have turned a corner since the departure of Ruben Amorim and arrival of Michael Carrick, with the Red Devils picking up nine points from a possible nine available under their new boss and extending their unbeaten Premier League run to seven matches (W4 D3).

After claiming statement victories over the top-two teams in the division - Arsenal and Man City - Man United survived a late fightback from Fulham to snatch a 3-2 win at Old Trafford last weekend, with Benjamin Sesko netting a dramatic 94th-minute winner.

Interestingly, Man United are unbeaten in all nine of their Premier League matches this season when they have had less possession than their opponents (W7 D2), prevailing in all seven when having less than 45%. In contrast, they have won only four of their 15 top-flight games when in control of +50% of the ball (D6 L5).

Spirits are understandably high on the red side of Manchester at present, with Carrick’s rejuvenated crop sitting fourth in the Premier League table, just one point above Chelsea in fifth and two points above Liverpool in sixth. Victory on Saturday would see Man United surpass their 42-point tally from last season with 13 games still to play.

A win for the Red Devils against Tottenham would also see them claim four consecutive victories for the first time since February 2024 under Erik ten Hag. However, success against Spurs has been hard to come by in recent years, with United failing to win any of their last six league encounters with the North Londoners (D3 L3) - their joint-longest run without a win against them (also six between 1914 and 1921).

Thomas Frank and Tottenham have suffered badly on home soil this season - only Wolves (five) have collected fewer home points than Spurs (10) - and after a grim opening 45 minutes against Man City in front of an eerie atmosphere last weekend, another nightmare appeared to be unfolding in North London.

However, Spurs capitalised on City taking their foot off the gas after the break and admirably restored parity courtesy of two goals from Dominic Solanke, including a somewhat fortunate scorpion kick to rescue a much-needed point in a 2-2 draw.

Tottenham, though, are now winless in their last six Premier League games (D4 L2) - their longest run since their final seven matches of last season - and they are languishing in 14th place in the table, slightly closer to the relegation zone (nine points above) than the top five (11 points behind).

Frank’s side will welcome this weekend’s fixture away from home, as five of their seven Premier League victories this season have come on the road, while only Arsenal (24) and Aston Villa (21) have accumulated more away points than Spurs (19) thus far.

Tottenham are also unbeaten in their last eight encounters with Man United across all competitions (W5 D3); only Chelsea have enjoyed a longer undefeated run against the Red Devils (12 between 2012 and 2017). In addition, Spurs claimed a 3-0 victory at Old Trafford last season and only once previously have they won consecutive top-flight away matches against United, doing so in January 2014.

Team News

Man United duo Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined with respective thigh and back injuries, while Mason Mount recently picked up a knock in training and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Carrick is expected to stick with his winning formula and not make wholesale changes to his starting lineup, but he may be tempted to recall Sesko in attack after his impact as a substitute last time out. That would result in one of Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo or Matheus Cunha making way, though.

Captain Bruno Fernandes has registered more assists than any other Premier League player so this season, with his 12 also his joint-best tally in a single campaign (level with 2020-21). The playmaker is expected to continue in an advanced central role behind the central striker.

As for Tottenham, James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski (both knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Pedro Porro, Richarlison, Rodrigo Bentancur (all hamstring), Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall (both ankle) and Kevin Danso (toe) all remain sidelined with injuries.

Micky van de Ven (unspecified) and Djed Spence (calf) were forced to miss the draw with Man City, while Solanke (fitness) and Cristian Romero could not complete the full 90 minutes. All four players are currently doubts and will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Solanke has scored five goals in his last five appearances against Man United in all competitions and will hope to be fit to start up front, while Wilson Odobert and Mathys Tel will both be pushing to earn a recall in attack, playing alongside or in place of Randal Kolo Muani and Xavi Simons.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Diallo, Fernandes, Cunha; Mbeumo

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bissouma, Gallagher; Odobert, Simons, Kolo Muani; Solanke

We say: Manchester United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Only Burnley (23) and Wolves (21) have conceded more first-half goals than Tottenham (18) in the Premier League this season. Spurs are also winless in all 10 top-flight games when trailing at the break this term (D3 L7) and are unbeaten in all six when leading at half time (W5 D1), so a fast start from Frank’s men could be crucial if they wish to claim a positive result this weekend.

However, taking into account Tottenham’s injury woes and the recent form of both teams, Man United will enter this contest as favourites and Carrick’s side should do enough to outscore their opponents.

