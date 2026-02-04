Man Utd transfer news: Fabrizio Romano delivers Andre Onana update ahead of Old Trafford return

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 19:13 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 19:14

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana will leave Manchester United during this summer's transfer window.

Onana is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, having been deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford at the start of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 29-year-old has featured on 17 occasions for the Turkish giants this season, conceding 26 times and only keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Onana, as it stands, will return to Man United this summer, with the goalkeeper having another two years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford.

Onana 'set' to leave Man Utd this summer

However, Romano has said that Man United will attempt to move the Cameroon international on, with the stopper not featuring in the club's long-term plans.

"Andre Onana is expected to leave the club next summer. United do not plan to continue with him beyond his current situation, and several clubs are already showing interest," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“A permanent deal would be very different financially compared to a loan, especially considering Onana’s salary, and this will be a key factor in any future negotiations."

Onana arrived at Man United from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, and he was tasked with helping bring about a change in the team's playing style.

However, it has been a real struggle for the stopper at Old Trafford, keeping just 24 clean sheets in 102 appearances for the Red Devils, conceding 150 times in the process.

Onana has been linked with a potential return to Inter, but it is understood that is not an option for the goalkeeper at this stage of proceedings.

Lammens has impressed since arriving at Man Utd

Senne Lammens' overall performance level for Man United since his arrival from Royal Antwerp last summer has been impressive.

The 23-year-old has only actually kept three clean sheets in 18 appearances in the Premier League, but there is no question that he has been a huge upgrade on Onana.