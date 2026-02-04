Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils eye 21-year-old as 'Luke Shaw replacement', but what about Diego Leon, Harry Amass?

By Matt Law | 04 Feb 2026 13:26 , Last updated: 04 Feb 2026 13:29

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall during this summer's transfer window.

Hall, 21, has again been an important player for Newcastle during the 2025-26 campaign, featuring on 27 occasions in all competitions, providing one assist in the process.

The left-back arrived at St James' Park from Chelsea in August 2023, initially on loan, and he has represented the Magpies on 82 occasions, scoring twice and registering six assists.

Hall, who is hoping to secure a spot in the England squad for the 2026 World Cup, has a contract with Newcastle until the summer of 2029.

However, according to reports in Spain, Man United are interested, with the Red Devils considering making a move for the full-back when the summer market opens.

© Imago

Man Utd 'weighing up' summer move for Hall

Luke Shaw has moved across to left-back since Ruben Amorim's departure, and the 30-year-old has been a vital player for Man United this season.

However, the Red Devils are looking to the future, with the club said to be keen to bring in a long-term replacement for the Englishman.

Patrick Dorgu was signed as a left-back/left-sided wing-back, but the Denmark international has recently thrived in a forward area, and it is likely that he will be used in that position once his recovery from a hamstring injury has been completed.

© Imago

Man Utd transfer news: What about Leon, Amass?

Man United have two talented young left-backs at Old Trafford, with Diego Leon signed from Cerro Porteno last summer, while Harry Amass arrived from Watford in 2024.

Leon, 18, is yet to make his first-team debut for Man United but is viewed as a future first-team star, while the club have a major decision to make on Amass, 18.

The latter spent the first half of the 2025-26 campaign on loan at Sheffield Wednesday before moving on loan to Norwich City, but the youngster, who has seven Red Devils appearances to his name, has suffered a hamstring injury.

Man United could decide to recall Amass amid fears that the defender may be absent for the remainder of the campaign.

A move for Hall this summer would block the path of both Leon and Amass, and it could lead to one of the talented defenders moving on, most likely the latter, who showed at Sheffield Wednesday that he is very much now ready for senior action.