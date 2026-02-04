Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 04 Feb 2026 12:01

Aiming to secure back-to-back Championship victories, Charlton Athletic welcome Queens Park Rangers to The Valley on Friday night in a fixture that could have implications at both ends of the table.

The Addicks returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-0 victory over Leicester City, while the R’s claimed an impressive 2-1 win against league leaders Coventry City.

Match preview

After suffering a disappointing defeat to 10-man Derby County and a heavy 4-0 loss at Millwall, Nathan Jones’ side were in need of a response to ease their relegation concerns.

Taking on a side with interim boss Andy King in charge, the Addicks were helped by the fact Leicester City's Caleb Okoli was sent off after just 15 minutes.

Goals from Sonny Carey and Lyndon Dykes then ensured Charlton took full advantage to move further clear of the bottom three.

The weekend victory moves Jones' men to 35 points after recording nine wins, eight draws and 12 losses from their 29 Championship outings.

Despite just two losses in their last six, the relegation zone remains dangerously close, with just three points separating the Addicks and 22nd-placed West Bromwich Albion.

One lingering concern for Jones’ side is that their last league win against a team with 11 men came before Christmas, highlighting their continuing struggles to convert performances into much-needed points against fully-strength opposition.

Queens Park Rangers, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent season that has seen them climb into the play-offs and drop back out again.

They come into Friday's clash in 11th, with 12 wins, seven draws and 11 losses from their 30 league matches allowing them to look towards the league's top six rather than bottom three.

Following two draws and a 94th-minute defeat to Wrexham, Julien Stephan and his QPR side came over the toughest obstacle in the league by beating top of the table Coventry City 2-1.

Goals from Richard Kone and Nicolas Madsen helped keep the West London side in the playoff picture while also denting Frank Lampard's team in their title push.

While Queens Park Rangers have been impressive at home this season, their four wins on the road rank among one of the worse records in the division, something they will be looking to improve on against a side that has struggled for home victories.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with the R's securing their first win of the season back in August after a 3-1 win.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

D D W L L W

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

D L W L L W

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

L W D D L W

Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):

W L D D L W

Team News

Charlton appear to have come away from their weekend fixture with no additional injury woes.

However, Jones will be unable to call upon Harvey Knibbs, Josh Edwards and Onel Hernandez who are all expected to be kept out with various injury concerns.

Conor Coady, who joined on loan from Wrexham last week, could start for the second consecutive match.

QPR come into this clash without Karamoko Dembele, who was replaced after just 24 minutes at the weekend.

Expect Daniel Bennie to come in as a like-for-like replacement.

Injuries to Kwame Poku, Koki Saito, Jake Clarke-Salter and Ziyad Larkeche mean they will once again be unavailable to Stephan.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Ramsay, Coady, Bell; H. Clarke, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Carey, Dykes, Leaburn

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Edwards, Dunne, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Hayden, Madsen; Bennie, Vale, Smyth; Kone

We say: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Queens Park Rangers

With home wins proving difficult to come by for Charlton, this could be a tough evening for the hosts. QPR’s confidence will be boosted by last weekend’s result, and we expect the visitors to complete a league double while moving closer to the playoff places.

