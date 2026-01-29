Preview: Leicester City vs Charlton Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Paddy Hayes | 29 Jan 2026 12:32 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:41

Leicester City welcome Charlton Athletic to the King Power Stadium in the Championship on Saturday, with both sides searching for stability after turbulent spells that have left confidence fragile on either side of the touchline.

The Foxes begin life without Marti Cifuentes following his departure last week, while the Addicks arrive glancing nervously over their shoulder as the Championship’s relegation picture continues to tighten.

Match preview

Despite boasting one of the division’s most expensive squads, Leicester find themselves marooned in 14th place, a position that has done little to justify expectations following their return from the Premier League.

Without a league win in three matches and with just five victories from their last 14 outings across all competitions, the Midlands outfit are a club requiring both direction and defensive discipline.

Their susceptibility to leakiness has seen them ship 43 goals already, the third-worst record in the Championship, leaving whoever takes temporary charge with immediate fires to extinguish.

Still, the hosts will take encouragement from the reverse fixture, where a moment of magic from Abdul Fatawu proved decisive in securing all three points earlier in the campaign.

Charlton, meanwhile, make the trip north with momentum firmly working against them after a bright start under Nathan Jones has given way to a worrying slump in form.

Back-to-back defeats, including a bruising 4-0 loss to local rivals Millwall last time out, have exposed defensive vulnerabilities that have grown increasingly difficult to mask.

The Addicks have managed just one win since the turn of the year, shipping 14 goals in six games during that spell, a run that has dragged them closer to the wrong end of the table.

Charlton have been questionable at both ends of the pitch all season, with only 27 goals scored, a return that underlines why Saturday’s trip to Leicester feels like a daunting assignment rather than a welcome distraction.

Leicester City Championship form:

WLWLDL

Leicester City form (all competitions):

LWWLDL

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

LDDWLL

Charlton Athletic form (all competitions):

DDLWLL

Team News

Oliver Skipp, who was a notable omission last time out due to a head injury, looks set to miss out again due to concussion protocol.

Jordan James was also forced off during that contest with a hamstring problem, meaning Boubakary Soumare and Hamza Choudhury could be called upon to step in if changes are required.

Any reshuffle could allow Ricardo Pereira to return at right-back, while the rest of the starting XI may remain largely unchanged unless Jeremy Monga is introduced in an attacking role.

Charlton, meanwhile, have a busy treatment room of their own, with Harvey Knibbs expected to spend a prolonged period on the sidelines after being stretchered off against Sheffield United.

Josh Edwards and Onel Hernandez are also unlikely to feature in Saturday’s clash at the King Power Stadium.

Luke Chambers was given a baptism of fire after his loan arrival from Liverpool last weekend, while new recruit Conor Coady could be in line to start against his former club after completing a loan move from Wrexham.

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Okoli, Vestergaard, Nelson; Choudhury, Soumare, Cordova-Reid; Fatawu, Ayew, Mavididi

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Burke, Jones, Coady; Ramsay, Carey, Coventry, Anderson, Campbell; Leaburn, Dykes

We say: Leicester City 2-1 Charlton Athletic

Leicester’s superior squad depth and the lift of a fresh start following Cifuentes's departure should give them the edge, even if confidence remains wavering.

