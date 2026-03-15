Manchester City injury, suspension list and return dates for Real Madrid clash: Lewis and Gvardiol latest

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Mar 2026 13:33

Manchester City are back in action on Tuesday night when they play Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg at Bernabeu, Manchester City will join a whole host of English club's in their attempt to pull of a huge Champions League comeback.

Pep Guardiola will be desperate for a response from his team after they drew 1-1 to West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Manchester City's latest injury and suspension news ahead of welcoming the La Liga giants to the Etihad on Tuesday.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Ruled out

Type of injury: Calf/Shin/Heel Injury

Possible return date: March 25

Josko Gvardiol has been sidelined since the turn of the New Year and will be out for the second leg of this Champions League tie. Although unavailable here, he is expected to return soon.

Rico Lewis © Iconsport / SPI

Status: Currently being assessed

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: No return date

Rico Lewis has been out with an ankle injury since early March and will be out of Tuesday's clash. Even though he is currently injured Manchester City fans can expect to see him back in action very soon.

MANCHESTER CITY SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no players out injured for this one.