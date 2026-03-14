Premier League Gameweek 30
West Ham
Mar 14, 2026 8.00pm
London Stadium
Man City

West Ham vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Big Haaland, Kovacic decisions as Guardiola makes three changes for Premier League clash

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West Ham vs. Man City confirmed XIs: Big Haaland, Kovacic decisions as Guardiola makes three changes
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Pep Guardiola has made a total of three to his starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash against relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium.

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