West Ham vs. Man City confirmed lineups: Big Haaland, Kovacic decisions as Guardiola makes three changes for Premier League clash

Pep Guardiola has made a total of three to his starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash against relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium.
More to follow...
Pep Guardiola has made a total of three to his starting lineup for tonight’s Premier League clash against relegation-threatened West Ham United at the London Stadium.
More to follow...
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