How many Premier League players are going to the 2026 World Cup?

By Seye Omidiora | 04 Jun 2026 01:14 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 01:14

The Premier League has long established itself as the undisputed epicentre of global football, drawing the finest talent from every corner of the earth.

As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the sheer volume of English top-flight players jetting off to represent their nations underlines this unmatched international dominance.

Indeed, it comes as no surprise that almost every single club is heavily represented on the grandest stage.

From title contenders boasting star-studded squads to ambitious sides fighting for survival, Premier League teams possess a depth of quality that national managers simply cannot ignore.

This massive contingent serves as a powerful reminder of why the league remains the most-watched and competitive domestic competition in the world, proving that the road to international glory inevitably runs directly through England.

Here, Sports Mole outlines the extensive international depth of the English game by listing every World Cup-bound player from individual clubs.

ARSENAL Gabriel Magalhaes

Gabriel Martinelli

Kai Havertz

Piero Hincapie

Jurrien Timber

Viktor Gyokeres

Leandro Trossard

David Raya

Martin Zubimendi

Mikel Merino

William Saliba

Martin Odegaard

Eberechi Eze

Declan Rice

Noni Madueke

Bukayo Saka

ASTON VILLA John McGinn

Evann Guessand

Victor Lindelof

Amadou Onana

Youri Tielemans

Lucas Digne

Emiliano Martinez

Ezri Konsa

Morgan Rogers

Ollie Watkins

BOURNEMOUTH Rayan

Ryan Christie

Ben Gannon-Doak

Tyler Adams

Justin Kluivert

Alex Paulsen

BRENTFORD Igor Thiago

Aaron Hickey

Kristoffer Ajer

Jordan Henderson

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION Diego Gomez

Ferdi Kadioglu

Pascal Gross

Bart Verbruggen

Jan Paul van Hecke

Mats Wieffer

Yasin Ayari

Maxim De Cuyper

CHELSEA Moises Caicedo

Kendry Paez

Jorrel Hato

Mike Penders

Marc Cucurella

Malo Gusto

Mamadou Sarr

Nicolas Jackson

Enzo Fernandez

Pedro Neto

Reece James

COVENTRY CITY Haji Wright

Brandon Thomas-Asante

CRYSTAL PALACE Owen Goodman

Chadi Riad

Chris Richards

Yeremy Pino

Maxence Lacroix

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Ismaila Sarr

Jorgen Strand Larsen

Daniel Munoz

Jefferson Lerma

Dean Henderson

EVERTON Nathan Patterson

Idrissa Gueye

Iliman Ndiaye

Jordan Pickford

FULHAM Raul Jimenez

Luc de Fougerolles

Issa Diop

Antonee Robinson

Timothy Castagne

Sander Berge

Oscar Bobb

HULL CITY Liam Millar

Amir Hadziahmetovic

Ivor Pandur

IPSWICH TOWN George Hirst

Ali Al-Hamadi

LEEDS UNITED Noah Okafor

Brenden Aaronson

Gabriel Gudmundsson

Ao Tanaka

LIVERPOOL Alisson Becker

Andy Robertson

Florian Wirtz

Virgil van Dijk

Ryan Gravenberch

Cody Gakpo

Wataru Endo

Alexander Isak

Mohamed Salah

Ibrahima Konate

Alexis Mac Allister

MANCHESTER CITY Nathan Ake

Tijjani Reijnders

Jeremy Doku

Omar Marmoush

Rodri

Rayan Cherki

Erling Haaland

Rayan Ait-Nouri

Matheus Nunes

Ruben Dias

Bernardo Silva

Abdukodir Khusanov

James Trafford

Marc Guehi

Nico O'Reilly

John Stones

Antoine Semenyo

Josko Gvardiol

Mateo Kovacic

MANCHESTER UNITED Casemiro

Matheus Cunha

Noussair Mazraoui

Tyler Fletcher

Altay Bayindir

Amad

Senne Lammens

Manuel Ugarte

Lisandro Martinez

Kobbie Mainoo

Marcus Rashford

Diogo Dalot

Bruno Fernandes

NEWCASTLE UNITED Bruno Guimaraes

Malick Thiaw

Nick Woltemade

Anthony Elanga

Dan Burn

Tino Livramento

Anthony Gordon

Yoane Wissa

NOTTINGHAM FOREST Dan Ndoye

Angus Gunn

Ibrahim Sangare

Tyler Bindon

Chris Wood

Elliot Anderson

SUNDERLAND Granit Xhaka

Chemsdine Talbi

Wilson Isidor

Simon Adingra

Nilson Angulo

Robin Roefs

Brian Brobbey

Omar Alderete

Habib Diarra

Arthur Masuaku

Noah Sadiki