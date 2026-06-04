How many Premier League players are going to the 2026 World Cup?

The Premier League has long established itself as the undisputed epicentre of global football, drawing the finest talent from every corner of the earth.
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the sheer volume of English top-flight players jetting off to represent their nations underlines this unmatched international dominance.
Indeed, it comes as no surprise that almost every single club is heavily represented on the grandest stage.
From title contenders boasting star-studded squads to ambitious sides fighting for survival, Premier League teams possess a depth of quality that national managers simply cannot ignore.
This massive contingent serves as a powerful reminder of why the league remains the most-watched and competitive domestic competition in the world, proving that the road to international glory inevitably runs directly through England.
Here, Sports Mole outlines the extensive international depth of the English game by listing every World Cup-bound player from individual clubs.