Arsenal transfer news: Gunners-linked striker available for free after leaving European giant?

By Carter White | 04 Jun 2026 16:45

Former Arsenal transfer target Dusan Vlahovic has reportedly failed to agree a new contract at Juventus.

The 26-year-old is one of a host of Old Lady stars attackers who could be leaving the Allianz Arena this summer, with Lois Openda wanted by Premier League outfits Nottingham Forest and Coventry City.

As for Arsenal, a number of exciting forwards are being linked to the Champions League finalists, including Victor Osimhen and Julian Alvarez, with the Gunners supposedly leading the race for the latter.

Mikel Arteta's side are preparing for another summer of transformation following their first Premier League title in 22 years, beating Manchester City and Manchester United to top spot in the English first division.

The North Londoners were on for a historic quadruple at one point in the campaign, however, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup defeats meant that they finished 2025-26 with just the single piece of silverware.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

Arsenal given 'green light' for free transfer signing

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Arsenal have been given an interesting opportunity ahead of the summer transfer window, in which they are expected to spend relatively big on a new left winger.

The report claims that Serbia international Vlahovic will become a free agent at the expiration of his current contract this summer after failing to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Allianz Arena.

It is understood that the fallen Italian giants came nowhere near matching the wage demands of the 26-year-old, meaning that both parties have decided to end their pursuit of a new agreement.

Old Lady head coach Luciano Spalletti stated earlier in the season that he wished to keep Vlahovic at the club, stating that it is impossible to play effective football without the qualities of the striker.

Juve must find a way to do so next season, with the Turin-based club set for a season of Europa League action after only managing. sixth-placed finish in Serie A during the 2025-26 term.

Have Arsenal moved past Vlahovic?

Arsenal were heavily linked to Vlahovic during the winter window of 2022, before which the Serbian bagged 20 goals across all competitions in the first half of a productive 2021-22 season for Fiorentina.

The youngster eventually secured a switch to Juventus in the January of that year for £66m, with the Gunners moving onto other targets as they looked to evolve under the stewardship of Arteta.

You get the feeling that the Arsenal boat may have drifted away from Vlahovic's reach, with the North Londoners signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon last summer, filling the centre-forward role at the Emirates.