Nottingham Forest transfer news: Three more clubs 'showing interest' in Juventus forward

By Darren Plant | 04 Jun 2026 11:37

Nottingham Forest have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus forward Lois Openda.

Having missed out on a place in Belgium's World Cup squad, Openda has been left to resolve his uncertain club future.

Just two goals were scored from nine starts and 25 substitute outings during 2025-26, a major comedown on his previous form for RB Leipzig.

Juventus were obligated to pay €42.75m (£37m) to complete a permanent deal for the versatile attacker, but his performances in Italy mean that the Serie A giants are open to a sale.

Leeds United and Coventry City have already been credited as admirers, but Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has suggested that three other clubs are monitoring the situation.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Which clubs have joined Openda race?

The report claims that Nottingham Forest, Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt are considering whether to try to add Openda to their squad.

However, they are said to all prefer a loan agreement with the option to buy, something which may not suit Juventus.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, Juventus face limitations in the transfer market unless they can make sales.

Dusan Vlahovic is already in line to leave the club at the end of his contract, putting Juve officials under pressure to make additions to their forward line.

Only four players contributed more than four goals in all competitions last season, emphasising the need for a rethink in the final third.

© Imago

Is Openda a player that Nottingham Forest need?

Nottingham Forest already have Chris Wood, Igor Jesus and Taiwo Awoniyi as their three centre-forward options.

While none of them were particularly prolific in 2025-26, they are all of different profiles and played their part in the improvements made under Vitor Pereira during the closing three months of the campaign.

If Openda could rediscover the form that he produced at RB Leipzig, his ability in front of goal and overall versatility in attacking areas would make him a major asset.

That said, Forest do not need to take a risk on his acquisition, particularly when they are not involved in Europe.

The same applies for Leeds and Coventry, with it making more sense for Openda to find a move back to the Bundesliga where he has previously contributed 33 goals and 16 assists from 69 appearances.