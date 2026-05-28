Elliot Anderson transfer latest: Asking price revealed with Man City ‘£25m short’ of Nottingham Forest’s valuation

By Oliver Thomas | 28 May 2026 08:34 , Last updated: 28 May 2026 08:39

Manchester City are reportedly progressing in talks with Nottingham Forest over a summer transfer for Elliot Anderson, but there is a gulf in valuation between the two clubs.

The 23-year-old has been identified as a primary midfield target by the Citizens, who are expected to replace legendary manager Pep Guardiola with Enzo Maresca ahead of the new season.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Anderson, but they are reluctant to enter a bidding war or pay over the odds for the England international.

The player himself, meanwhile, is said to favour a summer switch to the Etihad Stadium, putting Man City in pole position to recruit one of the Premier League’s rising stars.

According to talkSPORT, Man City are hopeful of agreeing a deal with Nottingham Forest to sign Anderson before the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June 11.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man City remain hopeful in Anderson pursuit despite falling short of Forest’s asking price

Anderson has been included in Thomas Tuchel’s 26-man England squad which is scheduled to travel to North America on June 1 ahead of their pre-tournament training camp and friendlies against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Man City therefore have just a few days to strike a deal with Forest before Anderson jets off to the United States, or else the transfer saga could drag on for much of the summer.

The report adds that the Citizens are currently £25m short of Anderson’s valuation, with Forest believing that their star midfielder is worth as much as the £105m forked out by Arsenal on Declan Rice in 2023.

It is understood that Man City only value Anderson at £80m, but they still retain optimism in agreeing a deal for a player who could fill the void left by Bernardo Silva, who is departing upon the expiration of his contract after nine glorious years to the Etihad.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Anderson is expected to play alongside Rice in England’s midfield at the World Cup, with his consistent performances over the last two seasons with Forest impressing Tuchel.

Since joining the Tricky Trees from Newcastle United for £35m in 2024, Anderson has played 92 times for the club across all competitions, including 38 Premier League outings in the 2025-26 season.

ANDERSON’S RANK AMONG PREMIER LEAGUE MIDFIELDERS IN 2025-26 1st - Touches (3,300) 1st - Possession won (306) 1st - Fouls won (80) 1st - Duels won (297) 1st - Line-breaking passes (376) 1st - Successful passes (2,038)

Following Forest’s 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth on the final weekend of the Premier League campaign, head coach Vitor Pereira suggested that there is an acceptance that Anderson could leave given the interest in his services and the club’s absence of European football for next season.

"I believe if we want to compete for different goals, we need to keep the best players," Pereira told reporters. "If not, if you change every season, it is difficult to be consistent and difficult to build something stronger.

"We cannot control the market, of course, but I think we are aligned; what I think and what the club thinks is to try to keep most of them and to try to control the market."

Anderson, who still has three years remaining on his contract at the City Ground, had to settle for a 16th-placed finish in the Premier League this term after helping the club secure seventh spot and a Europa League spot last season.