Chelsea transfer news: Enzo Fernandez asking price 'revealed' amid Manchester City, Real Madrid talk

By Darren Plant | 27 May 2026 18:15

Chelsea will reportedly demand a fee of £120m for Enzo Fernandez if Manchester City and Real Madrid firm up their interest this summer.

Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Sunderland has resulted in the Blues missing out on European qualification for the 2026-27 campaign.

As a result, it is plausible that some of Chelsea's high-profile stars could look for an exit from Stamford Bridge, aware that the club may also need to generate funds to comply with the Premier League's financial regulations.

The future of Fernandez has been a hot topic for debate of late, the Argentina international having already hinted that he would be open to a move to Madrid.

Nevertheless, as per sports broadcaster Ben Jacobs, the World Cup winner's price-tag could prove to be an issue.

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea set £120m Fernandez asking price

The report alleges that BlueCo will demand £120m for a player who cost £106.8m in January 2023.

Although Chelsea would prefer to retain the services of the 25-year-old, there has been no breakthrough with regards to contract negotiations.

Fernandez still has six years remaining on his contract, subsequently ensuring that Chelsea will feel relaxed over their current stance.

However, Man City and Real Madrid are both known to hold a level of interest in signing Fernandez this summer.

Man City are on the brink of appointing former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola's successor.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, who will likely have Jose Mourinho at the helm next season, will be in the market for at least one central midfielder.

© Imago / Craig Mercer

Why Chelsea will likely have to find Fernandez compromise

Fernandez has contributed 31 goals and 30 assists from 169 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions, while he has also won two pieces of silverware.

That said, he arguably does not possess the attributes that make it reasonable that he is valued at £120m.

Chelsea may also come under pressure to sell when they have missed out on European revenue for next season.

BlueCo could cash in on Fernandez for a fee in the region of £75m and avoid a loss on their accounts due to amortisation.

However, BlueCo softening their stance by £45m would see them viewed as weak at the negotiating table, therefore the perception is that a realistic compromise could come between £90m to £100m.

> Click here to read three reasons why Chelsea must sell Fernandez as soon as possible