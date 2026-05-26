Joao Pedro: Chelsea set out 'clear' summer transfer stance amid Barcelona interest

By Ben Sully | 27 May 2026 00:32 , Last updated: 27 May 2026 00:36

Chelsea have reportedly made it clear they will not entertain a summer exit for Barcelona-linked forward Joao Pedro.

The Catalan giants are in the market for a new striker to replace outgoing forward Robert Lewandowski, who will officially become a free agent at the end of June.

Barcelona appear to have at least three names on potential striker targets, including Chelsea's Pedro.

They are also believed to be showing interest in Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane.

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Chelsea outline Joao Pedro transfer stance

Pedro has reportedly told Chelsea he is keen to take a 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' to join Hansi Flick's side.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are 'clear' in their stance that the Brazilian is not for sale despite the interest from Barcelona.

The update claims that the Blues will not even sanction Pedro's departure even if they receive a world-record transfer offer.

Chelsea are ultimately in a strong negotiating position, given the fact they tied Pedro down to a long-term contract following his move from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer.

The 24-year-old's current deal is set to run until the summer of 2033, indicating that he is part of their long-term plans.

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Pedro set to play key role under Alonso

Pedro proved to be one of the standout performers in what was a disappointing 2025-26 Premier League campaign for the west London club.

The forward netted 15 goals and contributed five assists in 35 Premier League appearances as Chelsea missed out on European qualification with a 10th-place finish.

Given his impressive displays, Pedro is likely to play a key role in Chelsea's new era under incoming head coach Xabi Alonso.

Pedro's versatility also means that he could play as a number 10 or central striker, depending on what system Alonso opts to use in his first season at Stamford Bridge.

The former Real Madrid boss will be fully aware that he needs buy-in from important players like Pedro if he is to avoid a repeat of his brief tenure in the Spanish capital.