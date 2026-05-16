Robert Lewandowski's options assessed as striker's Barcelona departure is confirmed

By Matt Law | 16 May 2026 14:18 , Last updated: 16 May 2026 14:20

Robert Lewandowski will leave Barcelona on a free transfer at the end of June.

The 37-year-old made the move to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, and he has scored 119 goals and registered 24 assists in 191 appearances for the Catalan outfit.

Lewandowski is on 18 goals and four assists in 44 appearances this season, and there had been suggestions of late that the Poland international could sign another short-term contract.

However, it has now been announced that the experienced striker will be moving on.

'Robert Lewandowski will bring his time as an FC Barcelona player to an end at the close of the season after announcing his departure via his own social media channels," read a statement from Barcelona.

"The Polish striker is departing after four seasons in the blaugrana jersey, having made his mark with goals, leadership and an exemplary competitive mentality.

Came as a star.

Leaves as legend.



Thank you, Robert Lewandowski, for every goal, every battle, and every magic moment wearing these colours. Culer forever. ?❤️ pic.twitter.com/5o35b4NuF3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2026

Barcelona confirm Lewandowski exit on a free transfer

"Since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2022, Lewandowski took on the responsibility of leading the attack and quickly became the team’s main reference point up front.

"In total, he is leaving the club with 119 goals in 191 appearances, making him the team’s 14th-highest goalscorer of all time."

Lewandowski's statement on Instagram read: “After four years full of challenges and hard work, it’s time to move on. I leave with the feeling that the mission is complete. 4 seasons, 3 championships.

“I will never forget the love I received from the fans from my very first days. Catalonia is my place on earth. Thank you to everyone I met along the way during these beautiful four years.

“A special thank you to President Laporta for giving me the chance to live the most incredible chapter of my career. Barca is back where it belongs. Visca el Barca. Visca Catalunya.“

© Iconsport / Gokhan Taner / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Flick brands outgoing Lewandowski "a role model"

Meanwhile, during his press conference on Saturday, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick told reporters: “Lewandowski spoke to the squad and said his goodbyes. It’s been a great chapter for him and he made that very clear. For me, it’s been a privilege to work with him because he’s a true professional.

“He’s a role model, which is why he’s still performing at this level. Now he wants a new challenge and we respect that. He’s a great person, a great player and a fantastic example for the younger players.

"He’s always given everything. Watching the way he works is incredible. He’s always been there in both the good moments and the difficult ones. His mentality has always been top class. He’s scored so many goals for us. We’ll miss him a lot. Now it’s up to us to find a way to replace him in the future.”

Premier League clubs will be on high alert, with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be keeping an eye on Lewandowski's situation, while Juventus and Porto are said to be keen.

There is also interest from the Saudi Pro League, in addition to the MLS, with Chicago Fire regarded as the favourites from North America.

Lewandowski is thought to be keen to continue his career in Europe, and a long-awaited switch to the Premier League could potentially be on the cards this summer.